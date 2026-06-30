Clemson Tigers Predicted to Receive Commitment From 2028 Standout

It’s never too early to get on the recruiting trail. Just ask Clemson Tigers position coach Matt Luke, who has sent out offers to his offensive line targets for future classes.

Now, a 2028 interior lineman could be on the way in the near future.

Four-star lineman Sam Walker recently received a prediction to commit to the program in the future, according to On3’s Chad Simmons, through the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine on Monday. The Carrollton, Ga., native would already be a critical get for a 2028 class that doesn’t have a commit just yet.

Clemson has received a 🔮 for 2028 4 ⭐️ OL Sam Walker. He is a top 60 player in the country 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/OfDE05VpHx — Adam (@adamdropsbombs) June 29, 2026

Clemson typically gets a commit who announces his pledge while another cycle is underway. For the 2027 class, it was quarterback Kharim Hughley and linebacker Max Brown. The year before featured the likes of Tait Reynolds and safety Shavar Young.

Walker could follow suit during this summer.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman is one of the best players in the class already. Walker is the No. 54 player in the 2028 class, being a top 10 player from the state of Georgia and the No. 4 lineman in the class, according to Rivals.

He’s visited Clemson three times already, all on unofficial visits. Most recently, he attended Dabo Swinney’s camp a few weeks ago, working closely with Luke throughout drills. At the end of the week, he was offered by the program.

https://x.com/Matthew29990747/status/2067393732274458985

Other schools will heat up their efforts, though, with this commitment perhaps being far from soon. Georgia is the biggest competitor for Clemson, which also hosted Walker during June. The Bulldogs have also sent him an offer recently.

Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida have all also offered the standout lineman, with others expected to join in the near future.

Since Luke has been the position coach for Clemson, beginning in the 2024 season, the Tigers have seen major improvements in recruiting numbers on the offensive line. The program’s most recent class had four interior linemen who were top 30 in the position group.

That also included two other offensive tackles to be anchors on either side of the line.

Clemson’s 2027 class has received the most traction as of late, and his efforts are visible there. The program has already had four linemen for the class, and there is expectation to be more.

If the Tigers were to start their 2028 class with a name like Walker, it would help set the tone for how the class would be shaped for the near future.