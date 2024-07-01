Clemson Women’s Lacrosse Snags Another Top 10 Commit

Spallina effect is in full swing as @ClemsonWlax flips another @Inside_Lacrosse 5 ⭐️ from Syracuse as Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.) middie Aubrie Eisfeld commits.



Another @LIYELLOWJACKETS product, she has incredible chemistry with No. 1 recruit and fellow new 🐅 Alexa Spallina. pic.twitter.com/3w0Y27Vc5l