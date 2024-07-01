Clemson Women’s Lacrosse Snags Another Top 10 Commit
Clemson women’s lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek is flexing her recruiting muscles once again.
Just a couple of days after she flipped Alexa Spallina, Inside Lacrosse’s No. 1 Class of 2025 overall player, midfielder Aubrie Eisfeld announced her commitment to the Tigers on social media.
Commitments are non-binding. None of Clemson’s commits can sign until the early period in November.
Eisfeld is a 5-foot-5 midfielder at Bayport Blue Point High School in New York.
Like Spallina, Eisfeld was previously committed to Syracuse, which is one of the game’s top programs. Plus, Spallina and Eisfeld play for the same club team.
If that isn’t enough, Clemson has a commitment from Inside Lacrosse’s No. 2 overall recruit, Emma Penczek, a midfielder from Manchester Valley High School in Maryland.
Clemson has the top two players in the country committed, an incredible feat for a program that started just two seasons ago and plays in the same conference with more pedigreed programs like the Orange.
Eisfeld touted her move on Instragram.
Very excited for this amazing opportunity both academically and athletically! Thank you to @clemsonwlax and those who made this all possible!
The Clemson women’s lacrosse team is coming off an 11-7 season for 2023-24, which included a 3-7 record in ACC action. The Tigers, who were nationally ranked for a good portion of the season and beat Pitt at home in the first round of the ACC Tournament before they moved to Charlotte and lost to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.
On the heels of that, Kwolek brought in five graduate transfers, which Clemson announced in May — Bridget Babcock (Cornell), Lexi Edmonds (Penn), Maggie Jordan (Richmond), Lindsey Marshall (Townson), and Bryce Pfundstein (Ohio State).
Next season the Tigers will get another large recruiting class entering the program, which includes Gigi Adamson, Carly Wise, Jane Hilsabeck, Susan Lowther, Brooke Goldstein, Kira Balis, Maddie Wrenn and Natalie Kranick.
Her first class in 2023 was ranked No. 4 by Inside Lacrosse and featured Natalie Shurtleff, Regan and Blair Byrne, Jazzy Stanton, Kayla Macleod and Camryn Pfundstein. Regan Byrne, Macleod and Shurtleff represented the Tigers on the ACC All-Freshman team.
Kwolek went 12-5 in her first season at Clemson in 2023, leading the Tigers to a national ranking for nine weeks.
Before taking over Clemson, Kwolek spent nine years as the head coach at Richmond, where the Spiders went 101 matches and led them to two NCAA Tournaments. She is a product of William & Mary.