Coaching Staff, Culture Played Huge Role In Myles Oliver's Commitment to Clemson

It didn't take long for Myles Oliver to realize that Clemson was the school for him.

The 2022 CB, who visited over the weekend, committed to the Tigers on Sunday just one day after officially picking up an offer..

"My visit went good," Oliver told All Clemson. "The things that really stood out to me was the weight room, locker room, the campus, and the dorms, they were all really nice. I was excited when they pulled the trigger and offered me."

The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect out of Douglasville, Georgia, earned 6A All-State honors after a senior campaign that saw him register 75 tackles with five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Despite the productive season, Oliver was still flying a little under the radar, as Georgia Tech and Clemson were his only two Power-5 offers.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who liked what he saw of Oliver on film, has been heavily involved in the recruitment of the defensive back over the past several weeks. The relationship the two were able to develop in such a short amount of time was a big factor in Oliver's decision, as was the culture inside the program.

"The coaches was a big reason why I made the decision," Oliver said. "And I like how family-oriented Clemson is."

Oliver, along with Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride, gives Clemson three corners in the current recruiting class, and the versatile defender said his plan is to bring an aggressive mentality to the field for the Tigers.

"They're getting a fast athletic player that will fly around and get to the ball and get picks," Oliver said.

