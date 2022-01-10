Coaching Staff Sets Clemson Apart for Recent Clemson Offer

Clemson is set to hold its Elite Junior Day later this month, and 2023 DL Darron Reed, who picked up an offer from the Tigers on Thursday, is set to be in attendance.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect out of Carver High in Columbus, Georgia already has a dozen offers, with Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU being some of the more notable.

One of Reed's most recent offers was from the Tigers, and the highly-touted prospect told All Clemson that it was one that he wasn't fully expecting.

"I was surprised because I know how hard it is to get offered by Clemson," Reed said. "The standards you have to meet."

The defensive lineman has been hearing from the coaching staff on a regular basis, with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall leading the charge.

"I hear from them probably twice a week," Reed said. "My relationship with coach Hall is great."

With so much turnover on the coaching staff over the past month, Clemson's 2022 recruiting class has taken a hit. The Tigers had four players back off their verbal commitments and decide to go elsewhere.

That makes the 2023 class that much more critical, especially when it comes to the defensive line, as Clemson currently has no defensive linemen in its current class. Despite all the changes, Reed said it's the Clemson coaching staff that still really stands out and that the message from the coaches has been consistent.

"I can be a key asset to the program," Reed said about the message. "The coaches really stand out to me and the program itself."

Reed visited Clemson for the Florida State game and will be back for the Elite Junior Day, which is set for January 29. That not only gives him a shot at getting to know the coaching staff a little bit better but also gives him another opportunity to see if Clemson has all of the qualities he's looking for in a school.

"I'm looking for a school that feels like home," Reed said. "One where I can pursue my dreams and have a great relationship with the coaches."

