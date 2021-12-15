Skip to main content
    2022 OL Colin Sadler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson
    2022 OL Colin Sadler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    2022 offensive linemen Colin Sadler has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
    Jason Priester

    2022 offensive linemen Colin Sadler has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

    In-state offensive lineman Colin Sadler has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

    The 6-foot-6, 305-pound SI All American candidate out of Greenville High committed to Clemson in November of 2020, choosing to stay home, as the highly-touted prospect put it at the time.

    "I’m staying home, 1000% committed," Sadler tweeted at the time.

    Sadler is one of two offensive linemen the Tigers will sign in the 2022 recruiting class and is ranked No. 3 among all tackle prospects in the country. 

    The highly-touted in-state prospect had more than 30 offers, including from some of the biggest football programs in the country. 

    "Some linemen are technicians, perfecting the movement patterns through repetition. Some offensive linemen win with nastiness and physicality. Collin Sadler is the rare combination of both. His flawless footwork is matched with a nasty disposition on the football field. Sadler is a plug-and-play right tackle as a freshman if need be with left tackle upside in the future." SI All-American 

