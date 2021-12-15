2022 OL Colin Sadler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

In-state offensive lineman Colin Sadler has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound SI All American candidate out of Greenville High committed to Clemson in November of 2020, choosing to stay home, as the highly-touted prospect put it at the time.

"I’m staying home, 1000% committed," Sadler tweeted at the time.

Sadler is one of two offensive linemen the Tigers will sign in the 2022 recruiting class and is ranked No. 3 among all tackle prospects in the country.

The highly-touted in-state prospect had more than 30 offers, including from some of the biggest football programs in the country.

"Some linemen are technicians, perfecting the movement patterns through repetition. Some offensive linemen win with nastiness and physicality. Collin Sadler is the rare combination of both. His flawless footwork is matched with a nasty disposition on the football field. Sadler is a plug-and-play right tackle as a freshman if need be with left tackle upside in the future." SI All-American

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!