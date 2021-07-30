SI All-American Watch List: Ranking the Top Offensive Tackle Recruits

As the 2021 football season draws near, SI All-American continues to evaluate the nation's top prospects at every position for the college football recruiting class of 2022. The first wave of the evaluations are the 'Watch List' selections, also known as SI All-American candidates, to be released throughout the month of July.

It precedes the SI99 rankings, our preseason mark of America's top college football prospects regardless of position, to be released the first week of August.

Naturally, the quarterback watch list was up first, rolled out in several releases two weeks ago. Last week we moved to skill positions, beginning with a pair of cornerback releases ahead of the nickel defensive back watch list. To cap the week, the flip side is considered in a look at the nation's most impressive wide receiver projections. The top 10 wide receivers were released on Friday and slot receivers debuted Monday.

Edge rushers capped last week's releases, including the first batch released Thursday ahead of the top 10 reveal Friday. After a step back on offense at running back Tuesday, the interior defensive line took center stage Wednesday.

Now, we take a look at the nation's premier offensive tackles.

1. Elijah Pritchett

Vitals: 6'7", 290 pounds

School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver

Recruiting: Considering Alabama, USC, Florida State, Georgia

Pritchett barely takes the top spot here in a top-heavy class at the position in the 2022 cycle. With elite length and measurables, Pritchett brings an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame. He has an effortless kick slide on the left side of the offensive line and he plays with tremendous anger and aggression. He can play high at times, something that a little coaching will clean up, but otherwise a flawless prospect.

2. Kelvin Banks

Vitals: 6'5", 305 pounds

School: Humble (Texas) Summer Creek

Recruiting: Committed to Oregon

A specimen in the open field, Banks takes the crown for the most supremely athletic offensive lineman in this class. A fluid mover in every sense of the word and every situation he's placed in, he will be an immediate threat for Oregon in the screen and counter game. He gathers himself exceptionally well and has violent hands upon arrival. There's not a lot of in-game experience in the pass-set department, but the athletic profile says with time he will be more than okay.

3. Collin Sadler

Vitals: 6'6", 305 pounds

School: Greenville (S.C.) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Clemson

Some linemen are technicians, perfecting the movement patterns through repetition. Some offensive linemen win with nastiness and physicality. Collin Sadler is the rare combination of both. His flawless footwork is matched with a nasty disposition on the football field. Sadler is a plug-and-play right tackle as a freshman if need be with left tackle upside in the future.

4. Eston Harris

Vitals: 6'5", 285 pounds

School: Auburn (Ala.) High School

Recruiting: Considering Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon

A long and linear frame that will certainly need weight upon collegiate arrival, Eston Harris is a projection gamble on part of the SIAA staff. Despite the lack of a college-ready frame as is, he packs a powerful punch and has a hand shock that is breathtaking. He uncoils the hips well and matches that ability with excellent redirections skills. Harris is such an explosive and dynamic athlete that any questions about the technique should be placed in the hands of his college coach.

5. Josh Conerly

Vitals: 6'5", 280 pounds

School: Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach

Recruiting: Considering Washington, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Michigan, UCLA, Oklahoma

A plus athlete on both sides of the football for Rainer Beach, Conerly is dominant from opening kick to the closing whistle. The lighter frame will hold a considerable amount of weight once in a college weight program. Any offensive lineman with these hips, hands, and movement skills will translate to collegiate success with little to no doubt. Conerly has an elite quickness in his first two steps, an invaluable skill for a young lineman.

6. Kiyaunta Goodwin

Vitals: 6'8", 315 pounds

School: Charlestown (Ind.) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Kentucky

Goodwin has shown a rare dedication to excellence at such a young stage, having completely re-shaped his body during his high school career. He's gone from incredibly tall and carrying a rather large amount of bad weight, to a long and lean athlete at this point.

He can play high in the pads at points in time, as most young players his size will. Goodwin will also have a bit of a transition to college considering the level of competition in high school, but the frame and upside are almost unmatched in this class.

7. George Fitzpatrick

Vitals: 6'6", 270 pounds

School: Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek

Recruiting: Committed to Ohio State

He's certainly going to need a Power 5 weight room and meal plan, and he will get it at Ohio State. But he has the movement patterns of an elite zone tackle. He can reach, pull, and be involved heavily in the screen game. He unzips his feet on the second level well, and despite the weight concerns, shows a strong anchor on tape. Ohio State likely won't need him to play early, so he will enjoy the redshirt year and will be north of the 300-pound mark before stepping onto a college field.

8. Jake Taylor

Vitals: 6'6", 290 pounds

School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

Recruiting: Committed to Oklahoma

Simply put, this is a nasty, nasty football player. Taylor is going to punch, kick, scratch, and claw his way to winning a rep and will likely be the one playing through the echo of the whistle. He's got right tackle upside and shows clean enough technique to play early if called upon. Could potentially kick inside if need be, but projects to withhold the pressures of the Big 12 on the edge.

9. Blake Miller

Vitals: 6'6", 315 pounds

School: Strongsville (Ohio) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Clemson

Miller projects as a right tackle that uproots the angles of defenders almost immediately. With great pad-level, a flat back, and a strong base, Miller is already elite in the run game. He's also clearly a well-coached football player with a versatile showing of independent hand striking capability in pass-pro.

10. E'Marion Harris

Vitals: 6'7", 330 pounds

School: Little Rock (Ark.) Joe T. Robinson

Recruiting: Committed to Arkansas

Isaiah Wilson, Xavier Truss, Owen Condon, James Hurst, Frank Ragnow -- all 6'7, all Sam Pittman commits. E'Marion Harris is yet another in a long list of giants that Pittman has to mold into a road-grader for the Hogs. This is the perfect marriage between a monstrous prospect that shows signs of raw potential with a coach known for his development of these lengthy projects.

Best of the Rest

* Zach Rice has a towering frame out of Virginia, but is among the most raw prospects under consideration. It won't hurt his recruitment, as he's reeled in national offers, but with strong physical traits and length, his best football is well down the line.

* Will Campbell was the positional star of the Future 50 event in June, displaying a strong anchor and ability to recover after the initial move. Cleaning up his snap quickness will help the LSU commitment contend up the list as a senor.

* Ty Chan has an ideal frame at 6'6", 300 pounds, and he is naturally strong with good bend relative to his size. As he gains more experience, especially with minimal tape over the last year due to the pandemic, he will be one to watch. As a sophomore, the Notre Dame pledge flashed on both sides of the ball.

* Penn State pledge Drew Shelton is another with measurables and the nasty offensive line mentality. He is strong to the second level and works well at the point of attack despite room to improve in pass protection, like most young blockers.

* Tony Livingston, Florida commitment, is a project player considering he is primarily a defensive lineman in high school, with moonlighting tight end tape on his resume as well. Also a basketball player, the athleticism and free movement skill is off the charts for when he makes that move to tackle.