Clemson Faces Hurdles In Attempting To Wrap Up 2021 Recruiting Class

The Clemson coaching staff has endured their share of challenges on the recruiting trail over the past few months.

While Dabo Swinney and his assistants have turned the Clemson program into one of the nation's best recruiting machines over the past several years, the current pandemic has taken away one of its best recruiting tools, the campus itself.

There has been an NCAA mandated dead period in place since the spring that prevents any in-person contact between coaches and potential recruits. The Tigers have not been able to host any visits in recent months, and with the NCAA once again extending that dead period through the end of year, they won't be able to host any for a few more months.

"No, it's dead, it's dead for us so we can't do anything," Swinney said on Wednesday. "But, you know, we've tried to make the best out of it, just like we have with everything else during this time."

Having high school prospects in for official visits for home games during the season has proven to be a recipe for success over the years. Now the Tigers are forced into trying to do those tours virtually, and if history has taught us anything, it's that Swinney is pretty good at making the most out of bad situations.

"Here's what we're dealing with, how do we make the best of it," Swinney said. "So we've just tried to keep the glass half full. A lot of virtual visits. We've done virtual tours, we've done a little bit everything. Like this weekend, normally our home games, I'll bring guys through, I'll meet them and now I'll just do that virtually, you know, do the best we can. I hate that. But, you know, that's just where we are right now and hopefully this will be a one time situation for all of us."

