DT Caden Story 'Big Get' for Clemson

The hiring of Nick Eason is already paying off big for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

DT Caden Story was a late addition to Clemson's 2022 recruiting class, with Eason playing a large role in landing the former Auburn commit.

“He’s a big get for us for sure," Swinney said on National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-3, 282-pound prospect from Lanett, Alabama, originally committed to Auburn last August, but when Eason decided to leave the Plains in order to return to his alma mater, that opened the door for Clemson, and the Tigers took advantage.

Story is the only defensive tackle take in the class, and with the Tigers having quality depth at the position already, the blue-chip prospect will have the luxury of learning from some of the more talented players in the country.

“This kid will have an opportunity to learn from Bryan (Bresee) and learn from Tyler (Davis), Ruke (Orhorhoro) and those guys,” Swinney said.

The two-sport standout is extremely athletic, something that Swinney said will pay off for the Tigers in the long run along the defensive front. That defensive line is a big reason the Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.

“He’s a big kid that can absolutely move,” Swinney said. “You ought to see him play basketball. He’s got handles. He’s got great feet, he’s soft around the rim. He’s just a really, really good, big athlete. To get a guy like him in this class is going to pay off for us big-time.”

Davis, Bresee and Orhorhoro are all potentially entering their final seasons at Clemson. Having a player the caliber of Story ready to step in when they are gone could prove to be very beneficial, and Swinney sees the highly-touted prospect as someone who has the chance of being a big part of the Tigers' defense in future seasons.

“He’s probably not Bryan Bresee the day he gets here, but he’s got a chance to be a great player,” Swinney said. “I kind of see him as a little taller D.J. Reader. He’s sneaky athletic and going to be a big, big man."

