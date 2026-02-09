Clemson football is putting all of its effort into the recruiting trail now, and the program might be welcoming in a new player very soon.

Four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons received his first crystal ball prediction of the cycle, and it’s to the Clemson Tigers, according to 247Sports. The Class of 2027 receiver had the prediction made by Noles247 writer Zach Blostein.

Simmons is one of the top wide receivers in the class, being an important get for wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. The Tallahassee, Florida, native is the No. 9-ranked receiver in the class and the No. 7 player in the state.

The 5-foot-11, 152-pound wideout doesn’t need size to break down opponents, but he does it with great speed and hands. In 2023 and 2024 combined, Simmons finished with 57 receptions for 1,105 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns for Godby in Tallahassee. Some of those include highlight-reel catches in the end zone.

Godby (Tallahassee) 2027 WR Jamarin Simmons with the SportsCenter Top-10 Catch pic.twitter.com/QnCKQhZvPO — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) August 24, 2025

Despite the Tigers being the only team to have a prediction for Simmons, plenty of other top schools are in the running to nab him. He has offers from Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Florida State and Miami. Expect a few of those schools to make a final push before he makes his final decision over the course of this offseason.

Grisham has continued to be one of the best recruiters in the Tigers’ program, looking to add another wide receiver with the current four-star commitment, Trey Wimbley. The room features a plethora of talented wideouts, being currently led by T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.

Next season, the offensive coordinator will also have another trio of four-stars within the program. Naeem Burroughs, Gordon Sellars and Connor Salmin will all look to break through the depth chart to see snaps at receiver as well.

As for the 2027 class currently, head coach Dabo Swinney has had a great start thus far. The Tigers are 12th overall in the class, according to 247Sports, with five commitments to the class. Swinney will look for more with Simmons, as well as keep the current core committed to prevent any late slips that may occur as the year progresses.

Clemson will look to lock down Simmons as other events pop up involving the Tigers’ recruiting targets over the spring months.

Clemson will look to lock down Simmons as other events pop up involving the Tigers' recruiting targets over the spring months.