Swinney's Loyalty Pays Off as Clemson Adds WR to 2026 Recruiting Class

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dabo Swinney's loyalty has paid off as the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday received a commitment from a receiver in the 2026 class.

Fresh off a visit at Clemson, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz receiver Keil McGriff announced his commitment to the Tigers in an interview with the Gainesville Sun's Noah Ram. McGriff will be on scholarship.

McGriff, the son of former Florida Gators receiver Travis McGriff, was considered a fast-rising recruit in the 2026 class with notable interest from Florida, Clemson and Louisville, among others, after a 700-yard, six-touchdown season as a junior.

It was his first season at receiver full-time after spending the two previous seasons as the starting quarterback at Newberry (Fla.) High School, throwing for over 4,000 yards with 44 touchdowns.

However, a preseason ankle injury required surgery, and McGriff went on to miss his senior season at Buchholz. As a result, the interest from other schools disappeared. Swinney and Clemson remained.

McGriff took a visit to Clemson last week, knowing he would end up at Clemson either through a gray shirt, meaning he would not enroll until the spring. However, Swinney pledged a full scholarship to McGriff, Ram reported. He will enroll in the summer.

"He's undeniable so genuine," McGriff told Ram of Swinney. "You don't get anything but real from him, whether it's good or bad."

Now healthy, McGriff will look to carve out a role in a receiver room that is set to return starters TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. Clemson also signed four-stars Naeem Burroughs, Conner Salmin and Gordon Sellars in its 2026 class.

"I've been away from the game, and one of the things it's taught me is how much I love football and t compete," McGriff said. "Clemson is getting someone who is going to put their head down, going to work and going to compete."

Clemson's 23-recruit 2026 recruiting class is ranked as high as 19th in the country, according to ESPN. The Tigers could continue adding to the class with the traditional National Signing Day on Wednesday.

More From Clemson Tigers on SI