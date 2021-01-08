Inside the Clemson 2021 Recruiting Class: Defense

Clemson just signed another star-studded recruiting class and and today we take a look at who the Tigers are bringing in on the defensive side of the ball

The 2020 season might not have ended quite the way the Clemson Tigers had envisioned, but all is not lost.

The Tigers just wrapped up the 2021 recruiting cycle with another stellar class that is currently ranked No. 3 in the country.

The class consists of 19 players, nine of which are members of the SI99 (47 percent). Only Ohio State's class has a higher percentage of SI99 players (52 percent).

After having already taken a look at the players signed on the offensive side of the ball, today we breakdown the newest members of the defense.

Position by Position Breakdown

Defensive End: Needed 2, Signed 2

One of the areas where the Tigers were extremely thin in 2020. Not once did either projected starter actually start a game. Justin Foster was out all season and while Xavier Thomas did appear in 7 games, it was in a reserve role, after spending a lot of the offseason recovering from illness. It is looking back both will return next season, which is good news for the defensive front.

Cade Denfoff: 6-foot-5 235 (Lakeland Christian School, Lakeland, FL)

The SI-All American honorable mention registered 92 tackles, 11 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss in 2019. He has a motor that never shuts off. Very athletic with a basketball background. Jumped nearly 30 inches and posted a 4.44 shuttle time last spring. Has great length and knows how to use his hands.

Zaire Patterson: 6-foot-6 230 (Winston-Salem Prep, Winston Salem, NC)

The sixth best pass-rushing prospect in the entire class and No. 71 in the SI99. Recorded 129 total tackles, 27 TFL, and 9 sacks during his junior season. Has the wingspan that coaches covet in pass-rushers, and still has more room to fill out. His first-step is elite, as is his reaction time. Can make an immediate impact as a pass-rusher.

Defensive Tackle: Needed 1, Signed 1

Clemson loses both Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams but still should have plenty of depth at the position next season. Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee are back and Tre Williams and DeMonte Capehart will both have a season of experience. Ruke Ohorhoro should also be back and fully healthy.

Payton Page: 6-foot-4 330 (Dudley, Greensboro, NC)

The fifth best interior linemen in the country and No. 25 in the SI99. Very quick for a player of his size. A physical force, but is still working on his technique. Already has a penchant for shedding double-teams as evidenced by his 55 TFL during his three high school seasons. Controls the point of attack and consistently pushes the pocket. Can be an elite, dominant presence along the defensive front for the next few years.

Linebacker: Needed 2, Signed 2

With James Skalski and Baylon Spector returning, this will be one of the deepest positions on the roster. Clemson will all three starters back with Mike Jones Jr. as well. LaVonta Bentley, Keith Maguire, and Kane Patterson will all be back and a year more experienced. Should be a position of strength in 2021 barring multiple transfers.

Barrett Carter: 6-foot-1 220 (North Gwinnett, Suwanee, GA)

The sixth-best linebacker in the country but labeling Carter as just a linebacker would be a mistake. The SI All-American finalist ranks No. 40 in the SI99 and has the kind of versatility that will allow the coaching staff to use him in a multitude of ways. He can play linebacker, safety, or the nickel-SAM spot. He is as dynamic as any player the Tigers have signed and he is ready physically.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr: 6-foot 210 (St. Joseph's, Philadelphia, PA)

An SI All-American honorable mention that is considered the fifth-best linebacker in the country and ranks No. 34 in the SI99. His football IQ is off the charts, but that isn't surprising seeing as his father is a former NFL All-Pro. Flies to the football, and is good in coverage. Outside of needing to fill out a little, it should not take him long to see the field.

Safety: Needed 1, Signed 1

It is looking like Nolan Turner could be back in 2021, meaning this will be another position the Tigers will have plenty of depth at. Behind Turner, there was a ton of youth at the position in 2020 and it showed. How that youth proceeds with their development over the off-season will be crucial.

Andrew Mukuba: 6-foot 185, (LBJ, Austin, TX)

An excellent athlete that is the reigning District 12-5A Player of the Year in Texas. Has a background in track, so he has some speed. Very versatile with a very high ceiling, but will need a little weight before he is ready to really to contribute.

Cornerback: Needed 1, Signed 1

Another position in which the staff had to rely on a lot of youth and inexperience. Lots of talent on the roster and with Derion Kendrick likely headed to the NFL, this off-season will be crucial from a development standpoint.

Nathaniel Wiggins: 6-foot-2 170 (Westlake, Atlanta, GA)

Wiggins is not just the third-best cornerback in the country, he is a legit Top-50 prospect, ranking No. 43 in the SI99. Has a knack for undercutting routes and he can also go up and get it against the bigger receivers. Has experience playing receiver so has great hands for a corner. Ideal size, but still needs a little bulk. Looks like a guy that could develop into an elite-level shutdown corner on the boundary.