New Year College Football Team Recruiting Rankings

The Early Signing Period ended in mind December with Alabama atop the SI All-American college football recruiting rankings for the 2021 cycle and it remains in the top spot with less than a month until the traditional National Signing Day on February 3.

But in between, specifically over the weekend, a bevy of prospects stepped forward with new and/or public declarations for the first time, creating some movement in the SIAA Top 25.

Landing a pair of prospects over the weekend, including top interior defensive line prospect Korey Foreman, USC vaults into the top 10. Texas A & M, also with multiple additions into the New Year, now threatens the top 5. Florida falls out of the top 10 having lost a pair of commitments in the last week plus.

January Top 25

1. Alabama

26 Verbal Commitments, 11 in the SI99

Alabama evens up with Ohio State in the SI99 department in adding top 10 overall prospect Camar Wheaton. Fellow Texan an offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts made the move for UA jus days later to solidify the top offensive line haul in the country, perhaps by a wide margin.

2. Ohio State

21 Verbal Commitments, 11 in the SI99

All eyes in Columbus, as far as the recruiting trail goes, await the nation's top defender in JT Tuimoloau and former LSU SI99 linebacker pledge Raesjon Davis. Landing both could push UA for the top spot.

3. Clemson

19 Verbal Commitments, 9 in the SI99

Clemson has the second-largest percentage of signees sitting as SI99 members (47%), trailing solely Ohio State (52%). The Tiger list now includes the latest addition in offensive tackle Tristan Leigh over the weekend.

4. Georgia

20 Verbal Commitments, 6 in the SI99

Kirby Smart and company closed well in December and could make more noise in February with elites like SI99 defensive back Terrion Arnold still on the market.

5. LSU

22 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

The Tigers flipped Florida State offensive line commitment Kimo Makaneole but did lose the longtime verbal pledge of SI99 linebacker Raesjon Davis.

6. Texas A & M

22 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

A & M is the hottest recruiting program during the current stretch, following up a massive Early Signing Period with weekend adds of SI99 edge rusher Elijah Jeudy and Louisiana defensive back Jardin Gilbert.

7. Notre Dame

27 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

The Irish flipped a pair of prospects to cap the Early Signing Period in what is now the largest class in the top 25.

8. Oregon

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

The Ducks hold steady as a top 10 program and the class of the Pac-12, though the gap is closing as USC charges.

9. USC

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

USC's commitment list remains fluid, with Foreman and Wright in while offensive lineman Saia Mapakaitolo departed the group.

10. Miami

21 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Miami has one of the most complete classes in the country now that it has its QB in Jake Garcia.

11. Florida

24 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Florida lost wideout Trevonte Rucker Tuesday but maintained one of the top defensive classes, especially in the secondary, through the ESP.

12. Oklahoma

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

Sooners have missed on key targets of late but still hold one of the top pound-for-pound units in the country.

13. Michigan

20 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

Steady recruiting ship for the Wolverines as the country awaits Jim Harbaugh's plans into the New Year.

14. North Carolina

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

The Tar Heels locked down the state of North Carolina with 14 in-state signees to date, including each SI99 member in QB Drake Maye and DL Keeshawn Silver.

15. Ole Miss

24 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The massive December run Lane Kiffin led on the trail has the Rebels recruiting with the top half of the SEC.

16. Maryland

23 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

The Terps have a balanced class but have hit a stride in the front seven of late with Florida linebacker additions Branden Jennings, a Michigan flip, ahead of locking in SI99 'backer Terrence Lewis on Saturday. Assistant coach Brian Williams led each charge.

17. Wisconsin

21 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

If there's a sneaky-good class that may still be undervalued in the top 20 it's the Badger haul.

18. Texas

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

UT has yet to sign its sole SI99 member but did add in-state wideout Keithron Lee of late. New coach Steve Sarkisian has his work cut out for him.

19. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

All eyes in Husky land center on trying to shock the recruiting world with in-state phenom JT Tuimoloau over Alabama and Ohio State.

20. Tennessee

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

The Vols had a rough stretch leading into the ESP, losing multiple commitments along the way. They did sign class headliner Dylan Brooks of late, though.

21. Arkansas

22 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

We labeled Wisconsin the sneaky-good class so Arkansas must just be a good one. Sam Pittman and company is on the way up.

22. Nebraska

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The Huskers have been steady in the Top 25 and it added to a strong linebacker group in Wynden Ho'ohuli over the weekend.

23. Iowa

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

The Hawkeyes maintained its class, strong in the trenches as one may expect, through the ESP.

24. NC State

20 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

The Wolfpack have done well in-state, have its headlining quarterback in Aaron McLaughlin and plenty more.

25. UCLA

18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The Bruins have prioritized the defensive front and it added yet another pass rusher over the weekend in Tiaoalii Savea.

