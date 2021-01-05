Dabo Swinney and Clemson Sign Another Star-Studded Recruiting Class

After signing what many believe was its best recruiting class in program history last year, Dabo Swinney and Clemson went out and followed that up with another stellar recruiting effort in 2021.

Clemson has followed up what was one of the best-recruiting classes in the country in 2020 with another star-studded class that will likely once again be ranked among the nation's best.

Heading into the early signing period, the Tigers had the fourth best-recruiting class in the nation. However, that was before the additions of two SI99 prospects, OL Tristan Leigh and CB Nathaniel Wiggins, who Clemson flipped from LSU.

Overall, a lot of needs were met, and there is an influx of elite-level talent about to be added to the roster. Clemson signed a total of 19 players, nine of which are SI99 prospects.

Today we take an in-depth look at who was signed on the offensive side of the ball.

Position by Position Breakdown

Quarterback: Needed 1, Signed 1

Bubba Chandler: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds (North Oconee High, Bogart Georgia)

Chandler is a two-sport guy who was committed to play baseball at Georgia up until he committed to play football at Clemson. The Tigers wanted to take one quarterback and getting Chandler fills that need, but he will need some development after arriving on campus.

Running Back: Needed 2, Signed 2

Will Shipley: 5-foot-11, 200 (Weddington High School, Matthews, NC)

Coming in at No.28 in the SI99, Shipley is the third highest-ranked recruit in the Tigers class. He is the third-best running back in the country and gives the Tigers a very versatile player that can be used in a multitude of ways. He has track speed and is a threat to score each time he touches the ball.

Phil Mafah: 6-foot-1, 215 (Grayson High School, Loganville, Ga)

Mafah is the prototypical every-down back with great field vision. Plays much bigger than his weight. He is that big, physical, between the tackles runner that rarely goes down on first contact. He isn't a burner but is quicker than he looks on film.

Wide Receiver: Needed 2, Signed 2

Beaux Collins: 6-foot-2, 195 (St John Bosco, Bellflower, Ca)

Collins comes in at No. 21 in the SI99 which makes him the highest-ranked player in the class. He is the second-best receiver in the country and comes to Clemson as a polished route runner with a long stride, who has shown a willingness to get out on the outside and show some pop as a blocker.

Dacari Collins: 6-foot-3, 200 (Westlake High, Atlanta)

Collins hauled in 48 passes for 842 yards with 8 touchdowns during his senior season against some real competition. He is another one of those typical Clemson receivers. He's long, with good speed, and excels at high pointing the ball in traffic. Has shown an ability to get off man coverage and has no reservations about making plays in traffic across the middle of the field.

Tight End: Needed 1, Signed 1

Jake Briningstool: 6-foot-5 220 (Ravenwood High, Brentwood, Tn)

Briningstool is ranked No. 3 among all tight ends in the country and the highest-rated player Dabo Swinney has signed at the position to date. He is is a tight end that runs like a receiver and while he blocks with physicality, he will need to add a little weight. This is a player who might need a season to acclimate but one that has as high a ceiling as any tight end the Tigers have signed under Swinney.

Offensive Line: Needed 3, Signed 4

Tristan Leigh: 6-foot-5 270 (Robinson Secondary, Fairfax, Va)

Leigh was a late addition to the Tigers class, at least publicly, as he put off making a formal announcement until January 2. The offensive tackle is ranked No. 61 in the SI99 and fifth-best at his position. Like most offensive line prospects, Leigh is a better run blocker than he is a pass blocker at this point. He is very athletic and strong at the point of attack. He might need a season of development, but he is perfect for the Clemson offense and its zone-blocking concepts.

Marcus Tate: 6-foot-4 320 (TRU Prep Academy. Miami Gardens, Fl)

Tate comes to Clemson ranked No. 6 among all interior offensive linemen in this class. He has a basketball background, which tells you how athletic he is. Will have some things to fine-tune, and could transition to guard.

Dietrick Pennington: 6-foot-5 325 (Evangelical Christian, Cordova, TN)

One of the more underrated offensive line prospects in the class. Very versatile and agile for his size. Also played some defensive line in high school. He has a basketball background and ran track which is a good indicator of exactly how athletic he is. Will need some development but another player with a high ceiling.