Invite to Visit Clemson Came 'Out of Blue' for 2024 OL Fletcher Westphal

Fletcher Westphal recently visited Clemson and the 2024 offensive lineman said it was an invite that completely came out of the blue.

Fletcher Westphal's first trip to Clemson was a memorable one.

The 2024 OL prospect was one of many high school recruits to visit the Saturday before the Tigers broke for spring break. For Westphal, it was a surprise trip, one that he wasn't planning to take.

"I got the invite the Wednesday before the visit," Westphal told All Clemson. "So I got the visit invite three days before we left for the visit. I didn't even know I was going to Clemson. I didn't have anyone at Clemson's number. Now I do, but it kind of happened suddenly, really."

Westphal was sitting in history class when he got the invite and in an effort to make sure he got it scheduled, got himself in a little bit of trouble.

"I actually got in trouble when that happened," he said. "I was trying to schedule it. And I was in history, they kind of caught me out of the blue."

As for the visit, it was one that really left an impression. The young offensive lineman said it was different from the typical visit.

"So there was a lot of good things," Westphal said. "A lot of things that you don't see in other schools."

Specifically, two things really stood out. Westphal loves how the Tigers handle the recruiting process. He also likes how Dabo Swinney has built his program from the ground up with an eye on long-term success, and how the staff is a byproduct of the culture the head coach has cultivated.

"One of the things is the longevity of the team, to where coaches are always kind of staying," Westphal said. "They're really only ever leaving for like a head coach position. You know, I'm like, if I'm going there, I know that my coach, they're almost 100% likely be my coach there the whole time."

"I also liked how they said they're building a program. You know, they're not going to recruit you and they're just still recruiting super heavy and that's the program there. They've built to a standard. Because if you have the same coaches, that standard needs to be upheld, which is what I like, as well."

Westphal was able to attend a practice during the visit and also came away very impressed with new offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

"I think he's a really good coach," Westphal said. "Watching him talk, how he acted during practice. You know, he's not walking around like he's a big shot. When he sees you doing something wrong, he's gonna come over earnestly and he's gonna try and help you and that's kind of what I saw."

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound prospect out of Leesburg, Virginia has already picked up eight offers. Virginia, Penn State and Virginia Tech are recruiting him the hardest currently and all three have already offered. He still has spring visits planned with the Cavaliers, Hokies and North Carolina.

Living so far away makes it difficult for Westphal to get back to Clemson this spring. However, he is hopeful he can make it to one of Swinney's high school camps this summer after the coaches told him they wanted to see him continue to develop.

"They're talking about how 'we want to see you continuing to develop,'" Westphal said. It was like, 'we're not going to offer you until we've built a relationship. Until they've established that I'm the right fit."

Westphal knows the Tigers routinely hand out far fewer offers than most other Power-5 schools, a part of the process he really respects. He also knows that with Clemson, it's all about building relationships, and he's just in the beginning stage of that part of the process with the Clemson coaching staff.

"I know the reason why they offer so little is because they get to know every last one of those athletes. If you want to get the offer, if you want to build a relationship, you want to have the opportunity to play here, you got to build a relationship. You got to continue improving."

However, if that offer ever does come, the Tigers have already left a lasting impression. So much so, that Westphal would have to strongly consider the Tigers.

"Clemson definitely left a positive impression on me," Westphal said. "I would absolutely consider them as a school to progress to at the collegiate level."

