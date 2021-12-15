2022 TE Josh Sapp Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Josh Sapp has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

    The 2022 tight end, an in-state legacy recruit out of Greenville, committed to the Tigers back in October, about one week after officially picking up an offer. He chose the Tigers over App State and Georgia State.

    Sapp patiently waited on the offer, despite not being the top guy on the board for the Tigers at tight end. Another example, of one player, believing in the process.

    The tight end prospect is the son of Patrick Sapp, who was a quarterback at Clemson from 1992-94, before moving to linebacker for his final season in 1995. He would then go on to be drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. While playing at the same school as his father, it wasn't a driving force in the decision.

    "Clemson is definitely getting a player that loves to work and grind," Sapp told All Clemson back in October. "At the end of the day that’s how you get better and I know I will be getting helped and coached by the best coaches in the country and I’m quick to learn and just ready to grind."

    All Clemson's Take: While Sapp isn't one of the more highly rated tight ends in the class, there is a lot like when you cut on the film. He has the athleticism to be a factor in the passing game, as evidenced by his 21 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns through his first five games, and he also has the stature to be a really good blocking tight end at the next level.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

