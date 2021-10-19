Clemson Gets Commitment From In-State Legacy Recruit

Clemson picks up commitment number thirteen in the 2022 class, as 2022 in-state tight end and legacy recruit Josh Sapp announced a verbal pledge to the Tigers.

The Tigers have their tight end in the 2022 recruiting class.

In-state legacy recruit Josh Sapp, a local product out of Greeneville High, committed to Clemson on Tuesday, choosing the Tigers over App State and Georgia State.

Sapp just picked up an offer from Clemson last week after top tight end target Oscar Delp announced a commitment to Georgia. Sapp patiently waited for the process to play out, eventually getting the offer he wanted.

The tight end prospect is the son of Patrick Sapp, who was a quarterback at Clemson from 1992-94, before moving to linebacker for his final season in 1995. He would then go on to be drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. While playing at the same school as his father, it wasn't a driving force in the decision.

"It would be good to be at the same school that he went too but that wouldn’t really be the main focus," Sapp told All Clemson over the summer. "I would just be going to really focus on working and making me a better player and getting a good education."

Sapp's commitment now gives Clemson 13 total verbal pledges in the 2022 recruiting class that currently ranks ninth in the country, and is the program's first commitment since the end of July.

All Clemson's Take: While Sapp isn't one of the more highly rated tight ends in the class, there is a lot like when you cut on the film. He has the athleticism to be a factor in the passing game, as evidenced by his 21 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns through his first five games, and he also has the stature to be a really good blocking tight end at the next level.

