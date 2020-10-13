SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Lucas Taylor Details Decision on Commitment to Clemson

JP-Priester

Brad Brownell added another piece to what was already a solid 2021 recruiting class late last week.

Highly touted shooting guard Lucas Taylor committed to the Tigers late last Friday and the 6-foot-6 prospect out of Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina says the Tigers had been on his radar for awhile, even long before he officially received a scholarship offer. 

"I had been talking to them for a good while," Taylor told All Clemson. "They really want to build relationships before they offer and I was definitely excited because we had such a good relationship. It definitely meant more."

Taylor is the third commitment for Clemson this cycle, joining forward Ian Schieffelin and combo guard Joshua Beadle as members of Brownell's 2021 recruiting class. Taylor picked the Tigers over Marquette and Cincinnati.

He says staying close to home and an opportunity to play early factored into his decision to choose the Tigers, but also sees himself as a good fit for Brownell's system.

"My relationship with the whole staff and them also being not too far from home," Taylor said. "Opportunity is huge, seeing myself fit into their system and along with that having a chance to play right away."

Taylor is considered by some to be one of the best shooters in the 2021 class. He's known for his versatility and his ability to score from anywhere on the court and says the program is getting an unselfish player in him who will completely buy into the program.

'On the court, a very versatile guard who can score on all three levels but also uses his size to create for others," Taylor said. A hard worker who is going to buy into the program."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Lannden Zanders: 'We Want to Have Fun and Win'

The Clemson secondary is getting better with each passing week, and Tigers safety Lannden Zanders says the group takes a lot of pride in how they performed in the 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Tony Elliott Says Georgia Tech Defense Playing With Confidence

As the Tigers get set to hit the road this weekend for a noon matchup with Georgia Tech, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Tigers are preparing to face a confident Yellow Jacket defense.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Brent Venables Began Prepping For Miami Before Hurricanes Were on Schedule

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and his staff spent time in the offseason studying Miami, even though the Hurricanes didn't pop up on the schedule until August.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Depth in the Secondary Beginning to Show on Gameday

Clemson's competition at cornerback and safety continues to brew and it's making the defense as a whole more dangerous through the first four games

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Earns Second ACC Quarterback of the Week Honor of 2020

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 42-17 win against Miami on Saturday.

CU Athletic Communications

Tony Elliott Felt Like Tigers Had Good Plan for Aggressive Miami Defense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he was confident in the plan the Tigers had to attack an aggressive and talented Miami defense on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Jayln Phillips Shines in First Career Start

Sophomore safety Jayln Phillips made his first career start Saturday night against Miami and recorded four tackles in the 42-17 triumph over the Hurricanes

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Top-10 Win Over Miami

No. 1 Clemson routed No. 7 Miami 42-17, but does that mean Miami is overrated? How much did Brent Venables trust his cornerbacks? Does special teams have an issue?

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke

Clemson DL Tyler Davis Was A Factor in First Game Back From MCL Injury

Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Davis returned to action Saturday night and enjoyed a productive night against Miami's offensive front

Christopher Hall