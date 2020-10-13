Lucas Taylor Details Decision on Commitment to Clemson

Brad Brownell added another piece to what was already a solid 2021 recruiting class late last week.

Highly touted shooting guard Lucas Taylor committed to the Tigers late last Friday and the 6-foot-6 prospect out of Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina says the Tigers had been on his radar for awhile, even long before he officially received a scholarship offer.

"I had been talking to them for a good while," Taylor told All Clemson. "They really want to build relationships before they offer and I was definitely excited because we had such a good relationship. It definitely meant more."

Taylor is the third commitment for Clemson this cycle, joining forward Ian Schieffelin and combo guard Joshua Beadle as members of Brownell's 2021 recruiting class. Taylor picked the Tigers over Marquette and Cincinnati.

He says staying close to home and an opportunity to play early factored into his decision to choose the Tigers, but also sees himself as a good fit for Brownell's system.

"My relationship with the whole staff and them also being not too far from home," Taylor said. "Opportunity is huge, seeing myself fit into their system and along with that having a chance to play right away."

Taylor is considered by some to be one of the best shooters in the 2021 class. He's known for his versatility and his ability to score from anywhere on the court and says the program is getting an unselfish player in him who will completely buy into the program.

'On the court, a very versatile guard who can score on all three levels but also uses his size to create for others," Taylor said. A hard worker who is going to buy into the program."

