News and Notes From Final Day of Dabo Swinney High School Camps

Some news and notes from the final two sessions of Dabo Swinney's high school camps being held in Clemson.

CLEMSON - Today marked the final two sessions of Dabo Swinney's high school camps that have been taking place at Clemson since the beginning of June.

Some of the top players from across the country have taken part in the workouts, as has a multitude of lesser-known prospects looking to get noticed.

This morning the coaches got a chance to see 2022 quarterback commit Cade Klubnik work out in person and he did not disappoint. I admittedly only caught the tail-end of the session, but it was enough to see the 4-star prospect is every bit deserving of his lofty rankings,

There is a fine line between being cocky and confident and Klubnik appears to have mastered the art of walking that line without ever crossing over. He possesses the qualities you see in some of your better team leaders and just oozes the kind of moxie seen in some of the greats.

While his arm strength isn't what you might see in D.J. Uiagalelei or Trevor Lawrence, it's plenty strong enough. Klubnik showed an ability to make every throw and did so with ease. And he made those throws with pinpoint accuracy. The kid just looks like a gamer, exactly what you want in a starting quarterback.

2022 WR commit Adam Randall also worked out and was catching passes from Klubnik giving those in attendance a brief look into the future. Randall has the makings of a fantastic wide receiver. He still has some areas to improve in but after another year of high school and a little time with receiver's coach Tyler Grisham, he should be ready to contribute sooner rather than later.

Former rap legend Luther Campbell of 2 Live Crew Fame, now the coach at Miami Edison, brought about 25 kids up to Clemson to work out on Friday. One of the standouts was 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph who was impressive in the afternoon session. Campbell said he wanted to bring his kids up to Clemson to get some instruction from the "best coaches' in the country and that they were having an amazing trip.

2023 ATH Aaron Gates, out of Trinity Christian in Sharpsburg, Georgia was working out with the corners this afternoon. Gates already has offers from Pitt, Michigan State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech, with more likely on the way. Gates is extremely quick, especially moving side to side, and has reportedly been timed at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash.

2023 WR Raymond Cottrell worked out this afternoon and the 4-star player out of Florida was sharp running routes and looks to have great hands. The 6-foot-3 wideout is already considered a Top-100 prospect in his class and one of the top players in his state.

2022 WR Camden Brown was on hand for the afternoon session and showed a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and really good hands. The 3-star player from Ft. Lauderdale already has close to 20 offers including Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Kentucky. The 6-foot-4 wideout would love nothing more than to pick up an offer from the Tigers, according to his father.

2023 WR Ryan Boyd made the trip from St. Louis and is starting to make a name for himself after some really good showings in a handful of camps including the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp held back in May.

Another wide receiver who had an outstanding afternoon was 2023 prospect Omaree Walker. The 5-foot-10 rising junior, and cousin of former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, just picked up his first Power-5 offer from Syracuse. Walker is fast, athletic, and a smooth route runner. He also showed an ability to make some of the tougher catches.