2024 WR Mazeo Bennett recently visited Clemson and the local, in-state prospect would love to pick up an offer from what he calls the home team at some point in the future.

Growing up just up the road from Clemson, Mazeo Bennett is more than familiar with the Tigers.

The 2024 WR from Greenville is still early in the recruiting process but living so close by has allowed Bennett to visit on many different occasions. His latest came just before the Tigers broke for spring break, and a talk with Dabo Swinney was the biggest highlight.

"Definitely getting the tour around campus," Bennett told All Clemson. "The food is always amazing at Clemson, but my highlight definitely had to be talking Dabo (Swinney)."

Shortly after his Clemson visit, Bennett was off to participate in a Rivals camp, and he, came away extremely pleased with his performance.

"I did great, I did my thing," Bennett said. "I went out there to prove a point that I was one of the best players in on the east side of the country. And I think I proved that. I said I was actually faster than they thought I would be."

Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kentucky have already offered, and Bennett is also hearing from Clemson on a regular basis. He had visits scheduled for West Virginia and with the Gamecocks before his spring break and was hoping to take a couple more while he was out of school, including possibly getting back to Clemson.

Picking up an offer from the Tigers would be a little more special, though.

"It would mean a lot to me because it would be like my family," Bennett said. "A lot of my family is Clemson fans. Just because we grew up in Greenville, South Carolina, Clemson has always been the home team for me. So getting an offer from that home team would mean a lot."

While the 6-foot, 165-pound wideout is still early in the process, he does already know that he'd like to have his recruitment wrapped up before the start of his senior season.

"I think I want to commit right after during the summer before my senior season," Bennett said. "Because I think I just want to have my senior season just to play football. I don't want to be worried about where I'm gonna be going for the next four years."

A year or so from now, when it does come time to make that ultimate decision, culture will be big for Bennett. He's looking for a place to call home, not only while he's in school, but for the years that follow, as well.

"I'm looking for a place to call home," Bennett said. "For not only four years, but he years after I leave there."

