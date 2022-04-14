2022 in-state OL Payton Pitts announced a commitment to Clemson last week and plans to join the Tigers this summer as a preferred walk-on.

They say the Clemson culture is like no other. In-state prospect Payton Pitts tends to agree.

A lifelong fan of the Tigers, the in-state offensive lineman plans to join the team this summer as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound product of nearby Clinton High turned done several full offers at smaller schools to join Clemson as a preferred walk-on, and in the process is fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"Playing for Clemson has been a dream of mine since I've known about football," Pitts told All Clemson. "I've been a Clemson fan since I knew what football was. And so if I could go there and play football, which is a huge dream of mine, then I would wanna do that rather than to play at a program where I'm not going to be as much myself as I would at Clemson. I wouldn't have as much fun playing for a program that I didn't want to play under."

Pitts announced a commitment to Clemson last week but has known for quite some time that if presented with the opportunity to play for the Tigers, it was something he'd have to seriously consider. Even if that meant going the preferred walk-on route.

Clemson's Director of Recruiting, Jordan Sorrells reached out to Pitts late last year to start the process and attending a recent spring practice sealed the deal.

"After our season ended, Jordan Sorrells reached out to me, congratulated me on the season, and things like that," Pitts said. "And we built up a little relationship and then they offered me a preferred walk-on and I went visited some practices and I just fell in love with it. I knew I always wanted to play there, but after seeing people that I that seen on TV play, it kind of closed the decision for me."

While playing for the Tigers has always been a dream, putting into words his initial reaction to the offer was difficult for Pitts.

"It's hard to explain," he said. "I'm not gonna lie, I'm not sure if I could really put it into words. Just imagine your biggest dream coming true. Honestly."

Now that his dream is becoming a reality, Pitts can't wait for the fall. He is very much anticipating getting on the field in front of a packed house in Death Valley.

"I mean, the most people I've played under is probably like 5000, maybe on a good night," Pitts said. "Then I'll be playing under 60,000 on a bad night at Clemson. I mean, it's just gonna be like, nerves, adrenaline, everything running through my body. I can't wait."

As for what it was that really set the Tigers apart, it was that word you so often hear when recruits talk about the Clemson program. Culture. There's just something different about Clemson, and Pitts can't wait to be a part of it.

"The coaches and the players," Pitts said. "Like the coaches, I'm a walk-on. This is my first practice on the visit, and Tajh Boyd comes in and introduces himself to me. I mean, like, every coach is there. And they want to build a relationship with you, to help you in any way that they can. And the players, they accept you with open arms, regardless of your scholarship status, anything like that. They're all great people."

