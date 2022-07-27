One of the biggest pieces to Clemson's 2023 recruiting class was back on campus Monday.

DL Peter Woods, who committed to the Tigers earlier this month, was one of 16 current commits to attend Dabo Swinney's annual All-In Cookout. The blue-chip prospect out of Alabaster, Alabama, told All Clemson it's amazing how much of a close-knit group this recruiting class is already.

"It was a great experience," Woods said. "This class is super close off the field and chemistry is already on 100."

Woods chose Clemson over other finalists Alabama, Florida and Jackson State, but this was a battle that really came down to the Tigers and the team Woods grew up rooting for, the Crimson Tide.

While there is always a ton of pressure for in-state kids as talented as Woods to stay home and play for Alabama, the SI All-American candidate refused to let the outside noise play a part in his decision, instead choosing to focus on what was best for him.

"There will always be pressure as long as I live in the state," Woods said. "But that doesn’t really get to me, and I’m confident in my decision. I felt like Clemson was the best fit to develop ME, on and off the field. And they had the best resources to do so."

Another big factor in Woods' recruitment, was DT coach Nick Eason. The relationship between the two dates all the way back to Eason's days at Auburn, with the bond only getting stronger after Eason joined Swinney's staff in January.

"Me and coach Eason had a great relationship when he was recruiting me at Auburn," Woods said. "That relationship just strengthened when he ended up at a place that was best fitted for me."

Before Monday, Woods' most recent visit to Clemson came back on the first weekend in June, when the Tigers hosted more than 30 players on official visits. Woods actually committed that weekend silently, and the fact that he and the coaching staff were able to keep it under wraps for so long is proof of how strong the culture is inside the program.

"I was a silent for over a month," he said of the timing of his commitment. "It was hard, but it stayed under wraps until I wanted it to. That just shows the integrity of the program."

Woods is planning to be an early enrollee and when asked if he had any message for the fan base, he was pretty clear.

"You’re going to get my best on and off the field for three to four years," he said. "I’m going to make an impact early and leave it."

The talented defensive linemen also had a message regarding the current recruiting class, hinting that the momentum Clemson has experienced throughout the summer on the recruiting trail isn't quite over just yet.

"We’re not done yet."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!