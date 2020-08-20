SI.com
AllClemson
Caden Curry Surprised By Clemson Offer

JP-Priester

As Clemson continues to evaluate talent in the class of 2022, the coaching staff is in the process of sending out offers to some of the players at the top of the recruiting board. 

On Wednesday, four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry announced via Twiiter that he is one of the latest 2022 prospects to receive an offer from the school. 

"It definitely was very surprising," Curry told AllClemson.com. "It made me very excited that they took the time to watch my film and that they enjoyed it."

The Tigers are on a run unlike any seen before in the history of the program. Appearing in the College Football Playoff in five consecutive seasons and winning two national titles in the process attracts some of the best high school talent in the country, and Curry falls into that category.  

"They seem like a competitive program," Curry said. "They are always competing for a championship run." 

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound Curry is currently a Top-100 player in the 247 Composite. He is the top player in the state of Indiana and is considered the eighth best defensive tackle in the country. 

Curry is hoping that he can get to Clemson for a visit eventually. It is still very early on in the process for him and he plans to take as many visits as possible in an effort to gain as much information as he can.

"I’m hoping to get there (Clemson) as soon as possible," Curry said. "I need to visit everywhere before I make my decision."

Curry is looking for a school that will push him to his limit. He is looking for a program that can help him grow as not only a player, but a man as well.

"I’m looking for a competitive atmosphere," Curry said. "One that will push me on and off the field."

