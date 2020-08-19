SI.com
2022 Four- Star Defensive Tackle Caden Curry Picks Up Clemson Offer

JP-Priester

Four star prospect Caden Curry has picked up an offer from Clemson. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound defensive tackle from Greenwood, Indiana announced the offer via Twitter. 

"Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thanks to Coach Todd Bates, plus the rest of the staff," Curry tweeted.

Curry, a two sport star that has now chosen to focus on football already has a host of offers, including Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, and Oregon. 

Curry is ranked No. 99 overall in the 247 Composite, and is the No. 9 defensive tackle in the nation, as well as the top player in the state of Indiana. 

Recruiting

