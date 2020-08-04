Kamari Lassiter is one of the top targets at cornerback for Clemson in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Tigers didn't offer the three-star prospect out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama until mid-July after Lassiter had already released a list of his top-five schools.

The late offer from Clemson gave the young recruit something to think about. His list of top-five schools that included Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Georgia, increased to six, as the Tigers were added to the mix.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! #AllIn,"-Lassiter posted on social media the day of his offer.

The 247 Composite Rankings list Lassiter as the No. 24 corner in the country, but that seems a little low. He is physical, and his technique is very good. He also plays some receiver, which has really helped him improve his coverage skills as a corner.

Lassiter has previously said that he would announce sometime around the start of his senior season. With his team's first game scheduled for Aug. 21, a decision should be forthcoming very soon.

Analysis by SI All American:

Athleticism: Really physical football player with great hips and an ability to stop and leap immediately. He’s got great play strength and recovery speed. He’s not a measurables player, but the tape says he’s a better athlete in pads than in shorts at a camp.

Instincts: He takes his knowledge and experience as a great route runner and translates that into playing with anticipation as a defensive back. Once he makes a play, he has a nose for the endzone. He can really track the football as a wideout as well.

Polish: The technique is excellent as a defensive back, so apart from working on the athlete physically, there’s not much you will have to clean up. He’s going to project into the slot due to his physicality and willingness to add on in the run game.

Bottom Line: Players like Lassiter are invaluable in the modern game of college and professional football. Players with the ability to tackle, cover, and make a play on the football find a fit regardless of scheme. He’s a player that is much better than national opinion suggests.