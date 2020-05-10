AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Inside Recruiting: Clemson Still Searching For 2021 Quarterback

JP-Priester

It is common knowledge that the Tigers need a quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class. With Trevor Lawrence presumably off to the NFL following the coming season, Clemson needs to land at least one quarterback in this cycle if for no other reason than depth purposes,

Early in this recruiting cycle, the Clemson coaching staff targeted some of the top signal-callers in the country. They offered Drake Maye, Eli Stowers, Christian Veilleux, and Caleb Williams. However, all but Williams have committed elsewhere.

Last week, Williams officially released a list of his top three schools, and the Tigers did not make the cut. Having missed on their top choices, where does the coaching staff now turn their attention. 

Currently, it seems that there are two players to keep an eye on. 

The first guy to watch is Bubba Chandler, from Bogart, Georgia, which is just outside of Athens. Chandler received an offer late Thursday night, via a FaceTime call with head coach Dabo Swinney.

Chandler is a two sport star, and is one of those "under the radar" type of football recruits. The 6'4" and 195 pound quarterback has not been rated by any of the recruiting services, and has yet to garner a lot of interest from college football coaches.

The Clemson offer was just his first from a P5 school, and just his seventh overall. Schools that have offered are Charlotte, Troy, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Western Kentucky, and Mercer.

Currently, Chandler is committed to play baseball at Georgia. Playing baseball at Clemson is something that certainly interests Chandler, as he had been in contact with the Tigers coaching staff prior to committing to the Bulldogs.

Last week, Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter also reached out to Lucas Coley, a three star prospect out of San Antonio. Coley had planned to announce a commitment last Friday, but has now put any kind of announcement on hold since hearing from Clemson. 

Coley is 6' 2" and 205 pounds, and is listed as the 19th best dual threat quarterback in the country in the 247 Composite. And while no official offer has come just yet, there certainly seems to be mutual interest between the two parties. 

He reportedly has offers from more than 30 schools, with Arkansas considered the leader for his services. Although he has said publicly that receiving an offer from a program the caliber of Clemson's is cause for him to rethink things. 

The coaching staff has told both players that they want them to come visit once everything is opened back up. Currently, recruits aren't allowed to take any visits due to the NCAA imposed dead period due to COVID-19. 

As things stand today, it looks as if the Tigers have zeroed in on these two quarterbacks. Both are dual threat guys with strong arms, and both are fits for the Tigers offense. 

However, in recruiting things are always changing. What holds true today, may not hold true tomorrow. 

The Tigers have signed at least one quarterback in every class since 2014, a trend that looks to continue with the 2021 class. The only question is who that quarterback will be. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Basketball Flashback: Chris Hobbs

Chris Hobbs played power forward at Clemson from 2000-2004

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: If ACC Goes to 9 Games in 2020, Which Coastal Foe Would be Best for Clemson?

If what radio host Dan Patrick is hearing comes true about a 10-game college football schedule with nine conference contests in 2020, Clemson would pick up another Coastal opponent between Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Miami or Virginia Tech. The AllClemson.com staff weighed in on the best matchup for the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Watson Says He Was Not Contacted By Bears

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson made the claim Friday that the Chicago Bears never contacted him prior to drafting Matt Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft

Travis Boland

by

ChristopherHall

Differing Sides Aside, Don't Rule Out Disjointed College Football Season

NCAA president Mark Emmert and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby have different takes on what it's going to take to have college football in 2020, but a disjointed season for ACC schools and Clemson can't be ruled out.

Brad Senkiw

Flashback: Seth Beer's Ninth Inning Homerun Helps Sink Gamecocks

Clemson outfielder Seth Beer deposited a Josh Reagan breaking ball into the right field stands at Founders Park to tie the game in the ninth, giving the Tigers a shot to win it in extra innings, and take the season series against South Carolina for the third straight season.

JP-Priester

Building an All-Time Clemson Team

Taking a look at the greatest players in Clemson Tiger football history

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Conn: Turner unsung hero of secondary

Clemson Tigers junior safety Nolan Turner may have come from a small town outside Birmingham, Ala., to an even smaller town in Upstate South Carolina, but according to coaches, he has the innate skills and football “pedigree” to help his team return to the national title spotlight.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

NFL Schedule Release: Matchups Involving Former Clemson Players

The NFL released its full schedule Thursday. Here's a look at interesting matchups with former Clemson players involved.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Five Things We Think We Learned In The Spring

During the shortened spring, there were several things we learned about the Clemson football team, but there are still some areas that need to be ironed out

JP-Priester

Tony Elliott's Running Back Room Will Match Clemson's QBs, WRs in Talent

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has done a tremendous job as a play-caller, but sometimes his work as running backs coach and how he does more with less recruiting stars gets overlooked. That's about to change as two 5-star prospects are coming.

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke