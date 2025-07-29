Report: Clemson WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Just a few months after landing a commitment from one of the nation’s top wide receivers, the Clemson Tigers have received some reassurance that he will be in the orange and white next season
Four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs told Recruit Access’s Nate Gravender that he will be shutting down his recruitment and is fully committed to Clemson. Burroughs committed to Clemson on March 8, choosing the Tigers over schools like Alabama and Ohio State.
According to 247Sports composite ratings, Burroughs has earned a 96.12/100 prospect ranking as the ninth-best wide receiver prospect in the country and the eleventh-best overall prospect in the state of Florida.
Although the Jacksonville native has been offered by some of the nation's top programs, his lone official visit was to Clemson on May 30. As of July 28, the Tigers have received two other commitments at his position: four-stars Connor Salmin and Gordon Sellars. Clemson’s 2026 class currently has 21 pledges overall, ranking No. 13 nationally by 247 Sports.
As a junior at Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles High School, Burroughs caught 33 passes for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns. Through three seasons, he hauled in 116 passes for 2,507 yards and 34 touchdowns.
In a scouting report released by 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, Burroughs was praised for his blazing speed and crisp route-running ability.
“Slot receiver with track speed that can challenge defenses vertically. At his best when he gets a free release and can race into the deeper third on fly and post routes," Ivins wrote. "Not the biggest or most physically imposing target, but added some much-needed mass during junior year and has big 10.5-inch hands,” Ivins said. “Make his money running underneath the long ball, but has also proven to be a dynamic route runner that can shake defenders and create separation at the first and second levels. Not the type of offensive weapon that’s going to make every would-be tackler miss, but can capitalize on his fair share of catch-and-run situations with his vision, agility and balance.”