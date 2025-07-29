Report: Clemson WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment

BREAKING: 4🌟 WR Naeem

Burroughs ( @ThaDr3am__ ) tells me that he is shutting his recruitment down and is locked in with Clemson



Burroughs is ranked as a top 85 recruit in the nation (#9 WR) per the 247sports composite



He has been committed to the tigers since March#Allin pic.twitter.com/hqDassKJmP