Opportunity Knocks for Clemson Receiver Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

The Clemson Tigers ’ approach to the Pinstripe Bowl will look different with a long list of absences, and for one redshirt sophomore, the circumstances present a timely opportunity to step into a more prominent role offensively.

That opportunity belongs to wide receiver Tyler Brown , who finds himself back in the spotlight as the Tigers prepare to face Penn State .

The moment represents a renewed opportunity rather than a long-awaited one as Brown burst onto the scene in 2023 as a true freshman, finishing the year with a team-high 52 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns, earning Freshman All-American honors in the process.

However, an injury-riddled sophomore season in 2024 put his momentum into a full-blown halt.

While healthy this year, Brown’s role never fully materialized in an underwhelming offense, as he logged under 300 snaps on the year, including just 41 total snaps over Clemson’s final four games; 22 of which came against FCS opponent Furman, scoring a 19-yard rushing touchdown on his first and only touch of the contest.

Regardless, Brown said he never allowed the reduced role to change his approach or mindset.

“When you put your trust in the lord and have that type of base in your life, you never let your highs get too high, and your lows get too low,” he said Monday. “I stay level-headed, put the same type of work in every single day, and the support of my [teammates] never changes.”

The 5-foot-11 receiver credits much of his perspective to learning alongside Antonio Williams , whose early career followed a similar path. Both receivers earned Freshman All-American honors before injuries interrupted their development as sophomores, an experience Brown said helped shape how he handles adversity.

“I’ve learned how to be a pro [from Antonio],” Brown praised. “Antonio and I kind of went through that same phase of being a Freshman All-American and then having a big injury that kept us from playing. So just learning how he didn’t let that [injury] take him too low and how to lead in different types of ways.”

Now, with Williams declared for the NFL Draft and sidelined by a shoulder injury he suffered against South Carolina in Clemson’s regular season finale, Brown says he’s ready to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

“[I’m just going to] take advantage of the opportunity,” he vocalized. “When God opens a door, you want to go into it full force, no holding back. I’ve been putting in the work all season and have been ready for the opportunity to go show what I can do.”

With Clemson shorthanded heading into the bowl game, Brown’s increased role at practice has only reinforced that mindset, one he now has the chance to carry onto the field against the Nittany Lions.