SI All-American Candidate Ryan Linthicum Set to Enroll Early at Clemson

JP-Priester

Offensive lineman and 2021 SI All-American candidate Ryan Linthicum says he is planning to enroll early at Clemson.

"I will not be playing high school football this spring," Linthicum tweeted. "I will be enrolling early to Clemson in January."

With many high schools across the country pushing their football seasons back to the spring due to the ongoing pandemic, a number of 2021 recruits are faced with the difficult decision of playing their senior season or enrolling early. On Monday, both Linthicum and SI99 member Will Shipley announced their intentions to enroll at Clemson early instead of playing a spring season.

Linthicum, a former teammate of Bryan Bresee, has been committed to the Tigers for close to a year and is considered one of the top centers in the entire class. The 6-foot-4, 275 pound prospect out of Damascus, Maryland chose Clemson over other finalists Ohio State, Michigan, and Virginia Tech.

SI All-American Analysis: 

Frame: Thick hipped bowling ball playing center. Could stand to even some things out before adding any more weight upon arrival in college.

Athleticism: He’s a mass mover. Not overly athletic but displays enough to dominate in an inside zone scheme. Could work up to the ability to reach block in an outside zone look.

Instincts: Has one goal, and that’s to flat back the defender, and then hold him there until the whistle is blown. He plays with a level of aggression that he’s going to need to handle interior defensive linemen on the next level.

Polish: Stance is wide, hips are tight, and there’s some questionable footspeed that will need to be addressed, but this is a big boy that loves to drive block – which is a valuable skill for a guy on the interior.

Bottom Line: Linthicum has got some things to clean up on the next level, especially if he’s going to have the quickness it takes to face ACC defensive linemen. Though he has all of the power in the world to move people off the point of attack, his best football is well ahead.

COMMUNITY

Clemson's Key to Success is Simple: Develop Your Players

While Dabo Swinney admits there are exceptions to the rule, like Myles Murphy or Bryan Bresee–who enroll as ready-to-play athletes, Swinney will always take pride in the way his program develops these diamonds in the rough.

Zach Lentz

2021 RB Will Shipley Reportedly Set To Enroll Early at Clemson

SI All American candidate Will Shipley, one of Clemson's top committed prospects for the 2021 recruiting cycle, is reportedly set to enroll early in favor of playing his senior season in the spring

JP-Priester

Clemson's Tony Elliott Says QB Trevor Lawrence Makes Everyone Better

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the unselfishness and tireless work ethic of quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes everyone around him better.

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers Named ACC Players of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

Zach Lentz

Monday Review: Clemson's Offense

The Clemson Tigers record-setting offense took their show on the road Saturday, in the Tigers' 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Zach Lentz

by

Morgan Thomas

Deshaun Watson: 'We've got to keep pushing forward'

Every loss hurts but Deshaun Watson says Sunday's overtime heartbreaker to Tennessee is a tough pill to swallow for the 1-5 Houston Texans

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Rout of Georgia Tech

From Trevor Lawrence's performance to Travis Etienne being limited to the team being on schedule, there was a lot to learn about No. 1 Clemson in its 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Swinney Updates Uiagalelei, Phommachanh Injuries After GT Win

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is "sore" while Taisun Phommachanh has a small break in his hand.

Brad Senkiw

Brent Venables Says Clemson Defense Starting to Develop Identity

Coming out of Clemson's 73-7 victory, the defense for the No. 1 Tigers is starting to show an identity behind tough, fundamental football in an early wake-up call.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson 73 Georgia Tech 7: Position Grades

A look back at how each position group graded out in Clemson's dominating 73-7 win over rival Georgia Tech on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium

JP-Priester