SI-All American candidate Will Shipley is planning to enroll early at Clemson, according to a report from The Charlotte Observer.

Shipley plays his high school football at Weddinton High School in Matthews, North Carolina, a school that had their football season pushed back to the spring due to the pandemic and enrolling early means he is having to give up his senior season.

The 5-foot-11, 200 pound running back committed to the Tigers back in May, as Clemson was able to beat out Notre Dame and North Carolina for the services of the highly touted prospect. Shipley, No. 28 overall in the SI99, said at the time that the potential of playing for championships was a huge factor in his decision.

"It gives me an opportunity to win national championships and create relationships with guys that are very similar to me, that will carry on through the rest of my life," Shipley told SI back in May. "And you know that our kids will be growing up together playing Pop Warner football and you know, the people at Clemson are the type of people that I want to do that with."

With Travis Etienne and Darien Rencher both likely to move on after this season, along with Demarkcus Bowman's decision to transfer out of the program, there should be an early opportunity for playing time.

Enrolling early means Shipley will be on campus for spring practice and those are invaluable reps that can give the running back prospect a head start on learning one of the more difficult positions in the Clemson offense.

SI Al American Bottom Line:

"Shipley is the top three-down running back prospect in the class of 2021 and will take his game to the highest level in short order. He is a defensive coordinator’s nightmare who can break the game open on a single touch, from any position on the field, as both a runner and receiver. Shipley is a dynamic threat ready to line up as RB1 the moment he sets foot on a major college football campus."

