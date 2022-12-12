Surprise Phone Call From Dabo Swinney Ends In Clemson Offer for 2023 RB Jarvis Green

After helping lead Dutch Fork to a state title last weekend, Jarvis Green didn't think his week could get any better. A late-week call from Dabo Swinney would change that, though, and in a hurry.

Swinney called Green personally on Thursday, extending the Clemson offer the in-state running back had long been waiting for.

"I was surprised," Green told All Clemson. "Coach Swinney called me out of nowhere. I didn't have his number saved and he was like, 'Hey, what's up, you know who this is?' I was like, "Nah, who is this.' He said Coach Swinney, and I was like, 'Oh, what's up coach? He really shocked me when he first said that."

Swinney informed Green that not only had he been impressed by his film, but that Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts had also been in his ear in recent weeks, reminding him of how good of a player Green has been the past two seasons.

"'Well, I've been watching your film,'" Green said Swinney told him. "'And I've been watching every game, every play that you played, and you're just a fantastic player. Coach Knotts has been getting on me about offering you. So I just want to extend the offer and hopefully, you become a Tiger.'"

Green has referred to Clemson as his "dream school" on multiple occasions throughout the recruiting process, and the offer from the Tigers was his first from a Power-5 school. Virginia Tech then followed suit, also pulling the trigger on an offer. Green, who had been committed to James Madison since the summer, quickly decommitted on Friday.

"Those are two big schools, especially ACC and Power-5 schools," Green said. "This is a big-time opportunity for me and I just want to take my time and just decommit and just think about the things that are coming my way and just talk to my parents about where I want to go."

Green, who grew up a Clemson fan, was a catalyst in Dutch Fork's run to a state title. The talented running back rushed for 2,272 yards, averaging close to 10 yards per carry and scored 33 rushing touchdowns. He had more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 41 total touchdowns.

After his commitment to James Madison and with the Tigers planning to take just one running back in the 2023 class, it looked like the one offer that Green coveted would never come.

"They went ghost for a minute," Green said. "I was just keeping my hopes up that hopefully, they'd call me."

However, when Kobe Pace entered the transfer portal on Monday, things quickly changed. Suddenly, Clemson was in need of another running back and just three days later Green had his offer.

"That really got my hopes up," he said of Pace entering the portal. "Coach Knotts texted me that saying, 'It might be you up next.' So I was just keeping my hopes up after the state championship game just waiting on the call."

For those that believe the eye-popping numbers are a product of the successful system that Dutch Fork runs, Green doesn't see things quite the same way.

"It's really Coach Knotts, he pushes us to our limits," Green said. "And for somebody to say it's just a system, outside of football, you have to go on the field. Coach Knotts can't go on the field for you. He puts us in the right spots where we can make plays and showcase our abilities. So I wouldn't say that it's just the system, I would say it's Coach Knotts, and him just trusting us and giving us the space so we can make our moves and just do what we do best and have the ability to go make a play when he needs it."

Green is set to announce a decision on Tuesday, and Clemson seems to check every box when it comes to what he is looking for in a school.

"I want to go to a school that has a great environment, a great fan base, and I want it to really feel like home to me," Green said. "Just to have a brotherhood with my teammates and just have a great bond with all the coaches. Because that's really what counts. And I really want to get a great education, whichever school I go to."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/