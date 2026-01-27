Clemson's Dabo Swinney Praised for Rare Public Stand on Transfer Portal Tampering

The past week has been a hectic one for the Clemson Tigers and Dabo Swinney, as Swinney went viral after publicly calling out alleged tampering by Ole Miss and defensive coordinator Pete Golding involving former Clemson linebacker Luke Ferrelli .

On Monday, ESPN insider Pete Thamel joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss how rare the situation is and noted that Swinney has received widespread praise across college football for the way he handled it.

"The most important part of Dabo Swinney's calling out of Ole Miss and Pete Golding is just how rare it is in the modern landscape," Thamel began. "A. You don't hear sitting head coaches — especially those who have won two national titles — get in front of a microphone and lay out piece by piece allegations of tampering, giving specific examples of evidence in how the tampering went."

That perspective carries even more weight when you consider who Swinney is within the sport. As one of just two active head coaches — the other being Georgia's Kirby Smart — with multiple national championships, the veteran coach occupies a position very few can claim.

During an eight-minute stretch of his press conference on Friday, Swinney didn't speak in vague terms or off-the-cuff frustration; instead, he gave a day-by-day timeline of how the situation unfolded, something virtually unheard of in today's game.

Gotta say Dabo giving unprecedented details here. Good for him. I’m sure there are so many stories like this Wow just wow https://t.co/x0moKNMliK — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 23, 2026

In an era where the transfer portal has normalized behind-the-scenes contact, Swinney stands apart, having historically avoided aggressive portal usage altogether until, ironically, this offseason.

That separation matters: he isn't calling out a system he benefits from. He's calling out one he's largely refused to participate in for this exact reason, along with others.

"That's the wow in all of this," Thamel continued. "That just doesn't happen in an environment in college football right now where tampering is par for the course. Tampering is first and ten. It is rampant and out there."

"One of the reasons why it's so rare that coaches call it out is, a vast majority of them or their staff are doing the same thing. Dabo is one of the few coaches whose backyard is clean enough that he can come and say, 'Hey, look, this is happening. This should not be happening.'"

The issue now isn't a gray area; it's blatant rule-breaking. What once happened through burner phones and paper McDonald's bags has become more egregious than ever, with coaches now contacting other schools' players while they sit in their 10 a.m. Sociology class.

In cases like Ferrelli's, the violations aren't subtle anymore, and that visibility is why Swinney's comments struck a nerve. Not because rules don't exist, but because their violation has become impossible to ignore in the modern landscape.

"Around the industry, Dabo's move was widely applauded because, in general, people want rules," Thamel said. "But College Football, as we know, and college athletics in general, have a rich history of rules being made and people finding ways around the rules. It's the least surprising development in the history of college athletics that this iteration has fallen along with that."

"People thought it was the NCAA that couldn't enforce the rules, but the reality that we're learning is that nobody wanted to follow the rules, so they're not going to until someone forces them to do it."