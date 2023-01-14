With the early signing period now behind us, Sports Illustrated has released its postseason SI99 rankings.

While three Clemson signees from the 2023 class are included in the final rankings, one prominent name took a hit, as QB Chris Vizzina went from being ranked No. 35 in the preseason, to falling completely out of the postseason rankings.

In the initial rankings, just five quarterbacks were ranked higher than Vizzina. In the final ones, 10 quarterbacks made the cut, while Vizzina did not.

During his senior season, Vizzina completed 64% of his passes, throwing for 1,828 yards, with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As a reminder, SI ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video.

2023 Signees SI99 Rankings

No. 8 Peter Woods: The interior defensive linemen jumped six spots after being ranked No. 14 in the preseason. One of the cornerstones of the 2023 class, Woods committed to Clemson back in the summer and is an early enrollee.

Woods finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. As a senior, he recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season

No. 40 Vic Burley: After being ranked No. 39 in the preseason, Burley drops one spot in the final rankings. The interior defensive lineman also committed to Clemson back in the summer and like Woods, Burley is an early enrollee. If fact, Burley was already on campus and participating in some of the practices leading up to the Orange Bowl.

As a senior, Burley earned 5A Defensive Player of the Year honors in Georgia after being responsible for 138 quarterback hurries. During his high school career, he was created with 188 tackles and 55 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks.

No. 88 Ronan Hanafin: While many services rated Hanafin as an ATH, SI saw him strictly as a WR. Hanafin dropped seven spots in the final rankings after coming in at No. 81 in the preseason.

Hanafin was limited to just one full game as a senior due to an injury, but as a junior recorded 30 receptions with four of those going for touchdowns. He also had 64 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack on the defensive side of the ball.

