The dead period that has been place for all of August is almost over, and college football recruits can once again start taking visits. Some have already started.

While the Tigers still have a handful of spots to fill in the current class, work has already begun on the 2024 class, with some of those targets visiting elsewhere over the weekend.

Multiple Clemson targets were scheduled to be in Chapel Hill this weekend as North Carolina beat an undermanned Florida A&M team 56-24. Among those were QB Jadyn Davis, WRs Alex Taylor and Jonathan Paylor, CB Asaad Brown and in-state OL Blake Franks. All have offers from Clemson.

Davis, out of Providence Day in Charlotte, is one of the top prospects in the class, already accumulating more than 30 offers, with some of the biggest schools in the country in pursuit. Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Penn State are some of the early favorites.

Taylor and Paylor are both out of the state of North Carolina. NC State, Clemson and the Tarheels are the schools to know at this point in the process.

Franks, out of nearby Greenville, also has offers from schools that include Alabama, Miami, North Carolina, Florida, Penn State and South Carolina. While it's still early, this could ultimately be a battle between the two in-state schools.

Brown, out of Oscar Brown in Chesapeake, Virginia, is another highly sought-after player, sporting 35 offers in total. The Top-150 talent picked up his offer from the Tigers back in June after an unofficial visit.

"I really liked the coaches, I really vibed with the coaches," Brown told All Clemson after the visit. "And it wasn't just coach (Mike) Reed. It was the defensive line coach, coach Nick (Eason), just the vibe. You know, great atmosphere. Everybody was cool."

2023 OL Monroe Freeling, out of Oceanside Collegiate in Mount Pleasant, now has a commitment date, as the SI99 prospect will announce on Monday night. Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Miami are the five finalists.

While Freeling appeared to be trending Clemson's way earlier in the year, the in-state prospect now looks to be headed elsewhere. The Tigers already have three offensive linemen committed in the 2023 class, in Zechariah Owens, Ian Reed and Harris Sewell and as it stands currently, could decide to stick with those three.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!