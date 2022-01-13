Big Recruiting Weekends On Tap for Clemson

Ahead of the February 3 signing day, Clemson is looking to put the final touches on the 2022 recruiting class.

The Tigers signed 12 players during the early signing period, nine of which are early enrollees, but also saw four players decommit after the departure of Brent Venables. Those decommtiments left some holes in the class that the coaching staff is still working to fill.

The next two weekends will go a long way towards deciding what kind of finish Clemson has with the 2022 class, as the Tigers are set to host a number of prospects on official visits.

January 14

DE Jahiem Lawson: The younger brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson has just one official visit set up at the moment, although, it's possible he eventually visits Georgia Tech, who has also offered, as well. Either way, Clemson has to be considered a strong favorite.

WR Cole Turner: The younger brother of Clemson safety Nolan Turner just picked up an offer on New Year's Eve. Turner has long been on the Tigers' radar and with Ajou Ajou and Frank Ladson Jr. transferring out of the program, the Tigers finally had room and pulled the trigger on the offer. Buffalo is the only other offer for the two-sport athlete, and chances are Tuner will in fact be a member of Clemson's 2022 class.

CB Myles Oliver: Hasn't officially picked up an offer to date, but Clemson's biggest competition here is probably Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets offered Oliver not long after the Tigers started showing interest. The coaching staff could very well be waiting on the opportunity the make the offer face-to-face before pulling the trigger.

January 21

RB Andrew Paul: The running back out of Dallas Parish picked up an offer last week, just days before Trevor Etienne committed to Florida. Paul has already visited Colorado and will also visit Michigan the weekend following the visit to Clemson. The Tigers should be considered a slight favorite but need to finish strong, as the Wolverines have also made themselves serious contenders.

LB T.J. Dudley: Arguably, one of the biggest visits over the next two weekends. The former Oregon commitment decided to open his recruitment back up after the coaching change that saw Mario Cristobal leave for Miami and Clemson is still looking to add at least one more linebacker to this class. Dudley is supposed to be taking an official visit to Florida this weekend, but it is sounding like that visit will not happen, which can only help the Tigers cause.

LB Kobe McCloud: When McCloud picked up an offer last week, many thought it was an indication of where things stood with Dudley. However, McCloud's offer is unrelated to Dudley. The younger brother of former Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud showed an early interest in Miami, but eventually committed to FIU. While McCloud might have just picked up his offer, he had long been on the radar of former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Wes Goodwin, Venables' replacement, has kept that relationship intact, but Venables has also been courting McCloud since becoming head coach at Oklahoma. McCloud will visit UMass this weekend and could possibly visit FIU the weekend following his Clemson visit.

S Kylon Griffin: At one time Griffin, who is a teammate of Dudley's, was committed to Mississippi State. Griffin will visit Nebraska the weekend after his Clemson visit, and also recently picked up an offer from USC, which he will also visit before signing day. While Clemson is probably a slight favorite at the moment, Griffin wants to take in all three visits before making a decision. It's also worth noting that landing Griffin can only help the Tigers' chances with Dudley.

