Clemson Making Strides With One TE Target, Losing Ground on Another

Four-star tight-end Oscar Delp visited Clemson on Thursday and by all accounts, the trip went very well.

When it comes to tight ends in the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Clemson coaching staff has aimed high.

Currently, only two uncommitted tight-end prospects in 2022 have Clemson offers, Oscar Delp and Jaleel Skinner, and both 4-star prospects are considered top-three players at the position in this class.

Delp was on campus on Thursday, spending time taking in the facilities and interacting with the coaching staff and players. The family-like atmosphere was something that left an impression on him.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect from Cumming, Georgia took an official visit to Alabama earlier in the week and will take an official to Athens this weekend. Florida, Michigan and South Carolina will also get official visits this month.

While his recruitment is really just getting started now that the dead period is finally over, Clemson is in pretty good shape at the moment. They are in no way the leaders, but they are in it, and at this stage that is all you can ask.

The Tigers won't get an official visit from Delp but he is planning to return in July for Dabo Swinney's annual All In Cookout. Georgia has been considered the favorite to land the elite-level tight-end but with the Bulldogs just adding former 5-star Arik Gilbert, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

However, while it would appear that Clemson has gained some ground as far as Delp goes, the same can not be said for Skinner. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from nearby Greer spent time in Tallahassee this week and the Seminoles are now the leaders.

