Clemson held its annual All In Cookout on Monday, and while the event might have been on the smaller side compared to some others in the past, that doesn't mean it wasn't productive.

This year's cookout was mostly reserved for players who have already committed, as all but one of Clemson's 2023 commits made it into town. The only one that wasn't able to attend was TE Markus Dixon.

There were two uncommitted targets that were in attendance, though. Priority 2023 S target Rob Billings was back in town after visiting for the big official visit weekend. Florida State has been Clemson's biggest competition, but the Tigers have been in the driver's seat in this battle for quite some time.

This latest visit only reinforced what Billings already knew about the program and the only real remaining question is when he pulls the trigger and officially announces. Expect that to happen sooner rather than later. Much sooner.

2023 CB Shelton Lewis also made it into town and left with an offer in hand. Lewis was at one time committed to Pitt, but backed off that verbal pledge after a June visit to North Carolina, with many having him pegged to the Tarheels.

However, the offer from the Tigers has totally changed the complexion of this recruitment. It was the offer that Lewis was waiting on. Expect him to become the third and final corner take in the class, joining Branden Strozier and Avieon Terrell.

At one time, I was expecting 2023 DT Kayden McDonald to attend but was since told that a scheduling conflict prevented him from being able to make it. Don't take that to mean the Tigers have lost any ground, though.

McDonald still has more official visits he can take, so expect the staff to have him on campus once the season gets underway. He has already taken officials to Florida and Michigan State. Still like where Clemson is positioned, but there is more work to be done here.

2023 DL Hunter Osborne has set a commitment date of August 1. However, while the Tigers were the leaders in the clubhouse at one point, that is no longer the case. Alabama officially threw its hat in the ring, changing things drastically, and it now appears that Osborne is Alabama bound, leaving Clemson still in need of one more defensive end.

