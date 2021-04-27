Tiger Tracker: Clemson Targets Planning Summer Visits

With the dead period set to expire at the end of May, expect it to be a busy summer for the Clemson Tigers on the recruiting front.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has already scheduled high school camps for the first week of June, as well as the Elite Retreat June 12-13 when the Tigers will host some of the most highly touted prospects in the country.

Camp Schedule

Session 1: June 2

Session 2 June 3

Session 3: June 5

Session 4: June 6

Session 5: June 10

Session 6: June 11

Recruiting Updates:

Malachi Nelson, the five-star QB from California, is slated to visit Clemson the first week of June. Nelson, along with fellow five-star Arch Manning are considered the crown jewels of the class at the quarterback position. It will be interesting to see whether the Tigers adding Cade Klubnik, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class, will hinder the coaching staff's ability to add another highly touted guy in 2022.

Five-star DT Travis Shaw was in attendance for the North Carolina spring game. Clemson has long been considered the leader for the services of the player from Greensboro, with Georgia and North Carolina also firmly in the mix. The Bulldogs' ability to land a commitment from LB Jalon Walker over Clemson absolutely helps their chances to land Shaw, as the two players are close friends.

Shaw has been on the Clemson campus in the past but is expected to return at some point over the summer, possibly next month's Elite Retreat. This is a battle that is far from over and one that will likely extend into the fall, maybe even the winter.

Four-star DE Jihaad Campbell out of IMG is scheduled to visit Clemson on June 8. Campbell released a list of his top eight schools back in March that included the Tigers, along with Ohio State and Rutgers, both of which are thought to be major players in the recruitment for Campbell, who is originally from New Jersey.

Safety target Jacoby Matthews committed to LSU last week. The Tigers offered back in March and were one of the finalists for the five-star prospect. Clemson has offers out to both Xavier Nwankpa and Zion Branch, but aren't considered to be the favorite to land either of the four-star players.

Clemson seems to still be very much in it for Keon Sabb, the guy many think is the top safety in the class. Along with the Tigers, Georgia and Penn State appear to be leaders for the five-star prospect from New Jersey. He has already set up officials with both the Nittany Lions and Bulldogs in June and is hoping to get to Clemson sometime before the end of the summer. Clemson does not typically host official visits during the summer months.

Sherrod Covil is another safety with an offer from the Tigers. The 6-foot, 185-pound player from Virginia has more than three-dozen offers, with Ohio State being one of the latest to get in on the four-star prospect. Covil recently dropped his Top-11 schools with Clemson making the cut. Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech are also in the mix and don't rule out the Buckeyes, despite getting in late.