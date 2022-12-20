Tiger Tracker: Early Signing Day Primer

With the early signing period set to begin on Wednesday, Clemson all but has the 2023 recruiting class locked up.

The Tigers currently have commitments from 25 players, with all expected to sign on Wednesday. There is also one target left that has yet to announce a decision, RB Jamarius Haynes, who won't announce until Wednesday.

This will be Clemson's first full class of 25 or more players since 2019 when the Tigers signed 29.

It's a class that is currently ranked inside the Top 10 and one that looks to address a lot of team needs, particularly along the defensive line. The six players committed along the defensive front is arguably one of the best defensive line hauls in the country, highlighted by three highly-touted defensive tackles.

Defensive Tackle

Peter Woods

Vic Burley

Stephiylan Green

Woods and Burley are two of the best prospects in the country, regardless of position. Woods ranks No. 14 in the SI99, while Burley comes in at No. 39. Even Green is widely considered a fringe Top 100 talent. All three are guys who enroll early and all three are capable of coming in and contributing early. Woods is a guy in the same mold of former Clemson great Christain Wilkins, meaning he could play outside or inside.

Defensive End

Tomarrion Parker

AJ Hoffler

David Ojiegbe

Parker is another fringe Top 100 talent and is the only early enrollee at end. Ojiegbe and Hoffler are both blue-chip talents with extremely high ceilings but will likely need a year of seasoning before they are ready to really contribute.

Linebacker

Dee Crayton

Jamal Anderson

Both are blue-chip prospects and both are expected to be early enrollees. Anderson is arguably one of the Top 200 players in the country. Crayton, while not rated quite as high, does have all the tools. Both players will need some time, but both can eventually become part of the two deep.

Safety

Rob Billings

Kylen Webb

Khalil Barnes

Webb and Billings are both blue-chip players, but it might just be Barnes that ends up becoming one of the steals of this class.

Cornerback

Branden Strozier

Avieon Terrell

Shelton Lewis

Terrell and Strozier are both blue-chip prospects. Both are typical Mike Reed corners, long and athletic. Terrell is the younger brother of former first-round pick A.J. Terrell and is considered by many to be a fringe Top 250 player. Strozier isn't rated as high by the services, and neither is Lewis, but both have the potential to develop into solid corners in the future. Lewis is the only one of the three set to enroll early.

Quarterback

Chris Vizzina

Vizzina is one of the five best quarterback prospects in the country and comes in at No. 35 in the SI99. He was brought in to be next in line behind Cade Klubnik, and while his ceiling is extremely high, he might be a little rawer than Klubnik was when he arrived. He is set to enroll early.

Running Back

Jamarius Haynes (Has not announced)

Jarvis Green

While Haynes has not announced, it is expected that he will sign with the Tigers. Both of these backs are under-the-radar type guys, as the two have combined to net just six Power-5 offers.

However, both players have had monster senior seasons, and Green also had one as a junior. Both are guys that will need a year of development, but if both can add a little bulk without it affecting their quickness, both could be really good players in the future. Neither are scheduled to enroll early.

Wide Receiver

Noble Johnson

Ronan Hanafin

Tyler Brown

Hanafin is a guy that doesn't get talked about much, but he is extremely talented, ranking No. 81 in the SI99. He's a big-bodied widow with some speed, something the Tigers have lacked some in recent seasons.

Johnson is another blue-chip talent, and might be another steal in this class. Brown is a smaller guy, at 5-foot-11, but he is extremely quick and twitchy, another trait the wide receiver room has lacked in recent years. None of the three will enroll early.

Tight End

Olsen Patt Henry

Markus Dixon

Two intriguing takes at the position in this class, both with dynamic skill sets. Henry is a blue-chip prospect but both are guys that will need some time in the system. Neither are early enrollees.

Offensive Line

Harris Sewell

Zechariah Owens

Ian Reed

Thomas Austin looks to have knocked it out of the park with his first class of offensive linemen. All three of these players are blue-chip talents, with Sewell being a fringe Top 100 player and Owens in the Top 200-250 range.

ATH

Misun Kelley

The local protect out of Daniel was recruited as an ATH, and could possibly start his college career at WR. However, long-range he projects as a corner. Kelley is not an early enrollee.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/