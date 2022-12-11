Tiger Tracker: Jarvis Green Decommits, Latest On Khalil Barnes and New 2024 QB Target

With the early signing period less than two weeks away, the Clemson coaching staff is busy attempting to put the finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class.

On Thursday, in-state RB Jarvis Green picked up an offer from the Tigers, as well as one from Virginia Tech. They were his first two Power-5 offers.

Due to the departure of Kobe Pace, the staff will now take two players at the position, and Green, along with Jamarius Haynes are the top two targets.

Green had long been committed to James Madison, but first thing Friday, he backed off that verbal pledge and opened things back up. No announcement date has been set, but don't expect this one to play out very long, as the offer from Clemson was the one Green had been waiting on.

The Tigers are also looking to add one more DB to the class, and Dabo Swinney, along with Mickey Conn, were set to do an in-home visit with Khalil Barnes on Friday. Barnes was at one time committed to Wake Forest, but decommitted after picking up an offer from Clemson back in September.

Barnes took an official to Notre Dame the weekend the Fighting Irish beat Clemson in dominating fashion. Coming out of that visit it appeared that Notre Dame had all the momentum, but after Barnes' official visit to Clemson for the South Carolina game, the momentum has shifted back in the Tigers' favor.

Oklahoma has tried getting in on Barnes but this has been a two-team battle for a while now. The blue-chip talent is set to announce on December 16.

Clemson's 2023 class currently sits at 23 commitments. It's looking like the final tally could end up between 25-27 players.

The Tigers also have a new QB target in the 2024 class, as Walker White, out of Little Rock Christian Academy (Little Rock, Ar.), announced an offer on Thursday. This comes on the heels of DJ Lagway's commitment to Florida earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect is widely considered one of the Top 10 players at his position and one of the Top 100 players in the class. He now has close to 20 offers, including Alabama, Florida, LSU and Ole Miss, who is thought to be the early favorite.

White, and Jadyn Davis, are currently the only two QBs in the next recruiting cycles to hold Clemson offers.

