After entering the summer with just four verbal commitments, Clemson entered the month of August with 18 commitments.

As hot as the Tigers have been since that first weekend in June, when 31 players took official visits, there are still a few more spots to fill between now and signing day.

It looks like Clemson will begin the season still in search of a running back. The Tigers have only offered five so far, casting a very small net. Currently, Chris Johnson, out of Ft. Lauderdale, is the lone target on the board with an offer.

Miami has long thought to lead, but Johnson has slowed things down, which can only help the Tigers' cause. Having said that, he was invited to the All-In Cookout, and chose not to attend, while visiting Miami the following day. The following weekend he then visited Ole Miss. We will see if Clemson can get him in for an official during the season, but the Tigers have their work cut out for them here. It will be interesting to see how long before the staff decides to expand the board.

Clemson is also still in need of one more receiver in the 2023 class. Ronan Hanafin, out of Cambridge, MA, is still on the board and the staff won't move on before a decision is made. Notre Dame has been the Tigers' biggest competition, but the Irish now have three wideouts already committed in this class, something that should be considered a plus for Clemson.

Heading into July, it looked like Notre Dame would probably be where Hanafin winded up, but the longer this thing has played out, the more I like Clemson's chances. A decision is expected sometime before the start of his senior season, and chances are Hanafin winds up being the second and final wide receiver take in this class.

With DE target Hunter Osborne committing to Alabama on Monday, the Tigers are still in need of one more defensive end to join AJ Hoffler and David Ojiegbe. The popular name of late regarding who might be the next target has been Daevin Hobbs, out of Concord, N.C. He was at one time set to announce on August 1, with North Carolina thought to be the frontrunner. However, over the summer months, his recruitment has really started to take off, with Alabama and Georgia both ramping up interest.

Clemson has not offered yet but is attempting to set up a fall official. While at one time this was a recruitment that was expected to be wrapped up by now, it's safe to assume we're nowhere close to the finish line.

The Tigers are also still waiting on resolution from DT Kayden McDonald, out of N. Gwinnett. A scheduling conflict kept him from attending the All-In Cookout, so expect a visit of some kind to take place in the fall. He still has two more officials he can take. McDonald was able to visit Florida over the weekend, and while the Gators are likely the primary competition, I still really like where Clemson stands at this point.

CB Shelton Lewis is reportedly set to announce next week, as the Tigers are hoping he will be the third and final take at corner. Lewis was on hand for the cookout, where he picked up an offer from Clemson.

This is a battle that is coming down to the Tarheels and Tigers, but I really feel like Clemson is in the driver's seat. It was the offer he was waiting on and now he has it.

Lastly, OL Stanton Ramil announced a commitment to Michigan State late Monday night. He was the last remaining target on the board, and with him committing elsewhere, I think the Tigers are done at OL in this recruiting class.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

