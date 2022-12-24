Tigers Add Two 'Dominant' RBs In 2023 Recruiting Class

Clemson added two fairly under-the-radar running backs in the 2023 class.

In-state prospect Jarvis Green, out of Dutch Fork and Jay Haynes, out of Handley (Al.), both signed with the Tigers on Early Signing Day, and while the two had just five Power-5 offers combined, head coach Dabo Swinney likes the dynamic that was added to the position.

"They're similar and different," Swinney said.

Originally, Clemson was looking to add just one player at the position in the 2023 class, and Haynes had been on the radar for the past couple of months. He picked up an offer while on an unofficial visit for the Syracuse game and was one of the primary targets over the past few weeks.

The offer from Clemson was his first of any kind, as he was relatively unknown. However, a strong senior season, that saw him rush for 1,888 yards on just 177 carries with 27 touchdowns, got the attention of the coaching staff. He went over 100 yards in each of his first five games, and four of the final five.

Green was a standout at Dutch Fork over the past two seasons, helping lead the team to its sixth state title in the past seven seasons in 2022. During his career, he was responsible for 4,608 rushing yards (8.8 avg.) and 78 rushing touchdowns in 40. He also added 89 receptions for 1,202 yards and 11 more touchdowns as a pass catcher.

While each brings his own unique skillset to the table, Swinney noted that there is at least one thing they do have in common.

"The one thing that they have in common if you watch these guys, incredibly consistent," Swinney said. "Dominant performers every week. Every single week you watch these guys and they're just the best player on the field, regardless. I think we got exactly what we needed there."

The Tigers also added Peyton Streko, out of W. Forsyth (Ga.), who chose to go the preferred walk-on route at Clemson over full scholarship offers all three of the service academies. Streko originally committed to Air Force but backed off that verbal pledge in October.

"This Peyton Streko, who was going to sign with Air Force, he was committed to Air Force and decided he wanted to go to a different route," Swinney said. "He is a high-level PWO and a kid that I think brings a lot to the table. So I feel good about the guys we got there at running back."

