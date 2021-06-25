Top 2022 Clemson Targets Eyeing Summertime Decisions

After a 15-month dead period expired at the end of May, the month of June has been one of the busiest the recruiting world has seen in quite some time.

June ushered in the end of a dead period that had been in place more than 15 months, and high school recruits from all over the country have been scurrying to get in as many visits as possible before the next dead period begins on June 28.

A number of the Tigers' top 2022 targets have visited the Clemson campus in recent weeks, with many eyeing a summertime decision, meaning the Tigers class could grow substantially by the time the 2021 season starts.

2022 Targets Leaning Towards Summertime Decisions:

CB Jeadyn Lukus: This has become a two-team battle between Clemson and North Carolina, with Ohio State also trying to get in late. The Buckeyes are trying to get him up there for a visit before he makes a decision, which he says will come before the start of his senior season. I still think Clemson is in the driver's seat here but it's awfully close. Mack Brown and Dre Bly (UNC CB coach) have played this well, and the Heels have made this more of a battle than many anticipated.

LB Jaren Kanak: The highly touted LB from Kansas was in Alabama last weekend, visited Georgia on Wednesday, and will visit Florida on Friday. He was in Clemson earlier this month and the Tigers have felt good about where they stand with him. No official announcement on when he might commit, but it could come before the start of his senior season.

DE Jihaad Campbell: The edge rusher out of IMG Academy was at Clemson's Elite Retreat and has also taken official visits to Florida and Ohio State. Last weekend he was in Athens and he will also visit Texas A&M. IMG tends to like their players having decisions made before the start of their senior seasons and Campbell has gone on record saying that is what he'd like to do, despite not announcing a date as of yet. Clemson should still be considered the favorite, but Florida and Georgia are both in it as well.

S Keon Sabb: One of the top safeties in the entire class, Sabb was in attendance for the Elite Retreat. He spent last weekend in Athens, and while Kirby Smart and company rolled out the red carpet, I don't think it was enough to overtake the Tigers as the leaders in this recruitment. Sabb is also an IMG product and plans to announce some time this summer.

RB Branson Robinson: Robinson will announce on July 22. The running back out of Mississippi was supposed to attend the Elite Retreat but was a no-show. All signs point to Robinson being Georgia-bound.

DT Travis Shaw: There is no guarantee as of yet that Shaw will announce during the summer, but there has been some talk that he in fact will make a decision soon after originally not planning to announce until later in the fall. I updated where things stand with Shaw earlier this week and nothing has changed. He was in Athens last weekend and will visit Chapel Hill this weekend. If he does pull the trigger on an announcement in July, that in all likelihood is bad news for Clemson.