Tiger Tracker: Clemson Should Be Serious Contender for Arch Manning

Now that Clemson has their quarterback for 2022 in Cade Klubnik, the Tigers can afford to turn their attention towards who they are planning to target at the position in the next recruiting cycle.

Arch Manning has long been considered one of the next generational-type quarterbacks. The four-star prospect from New Orleans certainly has the bloodline, seeing as he is the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Payton and Eli Manning.

The 6-foot-2, 200 prospect is widely considered the top pro-style quarterback in the 2023 class and there are some who think he is further ahead than both Eli and Payton were at the same point in their careers. Whether that's the case or not, he does appear to be more mobile than both.

The ceiling for Manning appears to be awfully high and it's hard to imagine him not being at or near the top of the board for the Clemson coaching staff. There are no real leaders for his services at this point, but many are suggesting that he is likely bound for one of the SEC schools.

Alabama and Georgia are thought to be serious contenders, as is Texas and all will get visits in June SMU will get a visit too. Stanford, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State could also get visits, as well as North Carolina and Virginia, where his sister is enrolled. And don't sleep on Ole Miss, who should be considered a legitimate sleeper as Manning is already extremely familiar with the program in Oxford.

With the dead period set to expire at the end of May, Manning is set to start taking those visits. One of his first stops will be Clemson where he's scheduled to camp June 8-9 with younger brother Heid, who is an offensive linemen.

Getting a player on campus is the first step in the recruiting process for the Tigers, and make no mistake it is also one of the biggest. Potential prospects not only experience the campus and facilities firsthand, but also the culture inside the program. That culture is one of the programs biggest selling points and can really only be experienced in person.

The Tigers have not offered yet, but that isn't surprising seeing as Clemson does not offer kids until after their sophomore year in high school. One is almost certainly forthcoming, though, and the Tigers will be firmly in the mix.

Clemson's track record with quarterbacks speaks for itself. Deshaun Watson was a first round selection of the Texans in 2017 and had quickly developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL prior to his off-field issues that surfaced earlier this year.

Trevor Lawrence just became the school's first ever number-one overall pick and was the face of college football over the past year or two. His arrival in Jacksonville has expectation levels as high as they have been in recent memory.

Clemson has undoubtedly proven that it can develop its quarterbacks at the highest level, one of many reasons why the Tigers will be a factor in the recruitment for Manning. Whether the coaching staff ends up landing him remains to be seen and the visit in June will go a long ways towards deciding just how serious of a contender Clemson will be.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!