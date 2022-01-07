Trevor Etienne Previews Commitment, Details Advice Older Brother Travis Gave Him

Trevor Etienne has patiently let the recruiting process play out.

With the February signing day just a few weeks away, Etienne is set to finally announce a commitment on Saturday during the telecast of the All-American Bowl.

Etienne, Clemson's top running back target in the 2022 class, is the younger brother of former two-time ACC Player of the Year and first-round NFL draft pick, Travis Etienne. He is set to choose between his three finalists Florida, LSU and Clemson.

Having an older brother that has already been through the process has given Etienne a unique perspective into the recruiting world, a luxury many high school prospects do not have. While some might think his older brother would nudge Etienne towards, Clemson, that's actually not the case.

Etienne told All Gators on Wednesday that the best advice his older brother has given him was to stay true to himself and to know he was making a decision that wouldn't just impact his life for the next few years, but one that would have an impact on the rest of his life.

"You know, don't do something based off of what someone else did or has a say so in," Trevor said of what his brother told him. "I'm the one that has to live with this decision. And this is a 40-year decision, not a four-year decision. So, this is something you have to live with for the rest of your life."

With an announcement now just days away, the younger Etienne knows how monumental of a decision this is. However, at the same time, he also acknowledged it will be a relief to have this chapter of his life behind him, as he is looking forward to the future.

"I've been waiting on this for a long time," Etienne said. "I knew I wanted to commit at the game. So kind of like a relief, really, and it's a dream come true at the same time."

