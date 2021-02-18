Trevor Lawrence Helping Clemson Recruit Next Quarterback

Ty Simpson, one of Clemson's top quarterback targets in the 2022 recruiting cycle, recently talked about getting a telephone call from Trevor Lawrence letting him know what its like to be the starting quarterback for the Tigers.

When the face of college football calls you, that's a call you want to take.

Ty Simpson is one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class and the SI All-American candidate is set to make a commitment on February 26 at 3 pm.

Clemson has made landing an elite-level quarterback one of their top priorities in the 2022 cycle, and by all accounts, Simpson is their top target. On a recent appearance on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Simpson said he even got a phone call from outgoing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“He actually called me one time," Simpson said. "It was a Georgia number and I thought it was a spam call, but all of a sudden it was ‘Hey Ty, it’s Trevor Lawrence,’ and I was like, ‘Holy crap, I’m talking to the future No. 1 overall pick.’ It was really cool."

Lawrence helped lead the Tigers to three straight College Football Playoff appearances and one national title. Who better to tell a potential recruit what it's like to be the starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers than one of the program's most successful players at the position.

"I asked him, ‘Why did he go to Clemson’ and 'Why didn’t you stay in the SEC?’ and ‘How was your walk with Christ there?’ I told him I appreciate what he does from his platform, showing kids like my brother, who is a diehard Clemson fan, how a quarterback should act," Simpson said. "I just appreciate him and he gave me some good advice. Some things I didn’t realize, so it was cool to talk to him.”

With his decision date rapidly approaching, Simpson says it has come down to just a handful of schools, with all but one being SEC programs.

“Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Texas are a big part of my recruitment right now," Simpson said. "Just because of the SEC and getting the best out of me and my abilities. The coaching staff and the relationships. Those are my top schools."

Simpson said that throughout the entire process, he has known exactly what it is he is looking for in a school and that culture will go a long way toward deciding which school he eventually suits up for.

“As a football junkie, I want the best out of my ability. Whether that’s sitting on the sideline giving signals or being able to go to the NFL, that’s what I want to do. I want to go somewhere where I can know the most football, be a better man, be a better husband and a better father for my family in the future. I want to go somewhere where it betters me in football, but also in life.”