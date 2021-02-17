Trevor Lawrence Makes Time Magazine 100 Next List

After a convincing Pro Day for potential NFL suitors, former Clemson quarterback and presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence adds even more adoration to his name with a mention of him on the 2021 TIME100 Next list.

Lawrence is featured in only the second annual version of the TIME list, and it focuses on including 100 emerging stars and leaders who are shaping the future of our world.

As the projected first overall pick in the NFL Draft, Lawrence joins the NBA's Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic as the only other athlete to make the lists' "Phenom" section.

“After finishing his career at Clemson as one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the history of college football, Trevor Lawrence is being mentioned by pundits in the same breath as players like John Elway and Peyton Manning—once-in-a-generation prospects who altered the NFL. Lawrence, whose distinctive long locks were a familiar sight on TV screens on fall Saturdays these past three seasons, has also stepped up off the field, creating a COVID-19 relief fund with his fiancée, Marissa Mowry, to assist families in his hometown of Cartersville, Ga., and upstate South Carolina. He also helped organize an on-campus protest against police brutality in June,” Sean Gregory wrote of Lawrence.

The expectations that are building up for Lawrence may seem impossible to live up to for some, but the former Tigers' QB seems to remain unfazed by the spotlight, even after just completing left shoulder surgery.

“Whoever decides to draft me, they’re going to get all of me,” says Lawrence. “The expectations I set for myself will be higher than anybody else’s. And just know that college was just a glimpse of what I plan to do.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to be on the clock with the No. 1 pick on April 29th, and since the NFL season ended a few short weeks ago, the Jaguars' organization has had tunnel vision to pick the potential star QB.

More From All Clemson:

Report: Trevor Lawrence's Shoulder Surgery Successful

5 Clemson Sophomores to Watch

Jordan Palmer Talks About His Experience Working With Trevor Lawrence