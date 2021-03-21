Clemson's 'Winning Tradition, Family Atmosphere' Stand Out for 2022 TE Oscar Delp

2022 TE Oscar Delp told All Clemson that getting an offer from a school with the winning tradition and family atmosphere that Clemson currently has left him speechless.

When the time comes, Oscar Delp will basically have the choice of going and playing college football for any school he chooses.

One of the nation's best tight ends in the 2022 recruiting class, Delp has offers from more than 30 schools across the country at the moment.

Back in February, the 6-foot-5, 220 pound prospect from West Forsyth High in Cumming, Georgia released a list of his Top-13 schools and Clemson made the cut, along with other SEC schools like Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida and South Carolina.

Just getting an offer from a program as successful as Clemson has been in recent years is something Delp told AllClemson.com left him at a loss for words.

"Getting an offer from an elite program like Clemson was a dream come true," Delp said. "I was speechless. The winning tradition and family atmosphere (really stands out)."

Having the dead period in place has made the entire recruiting process much more difficult than the SI All-American candidate would have preferred. However, it now appears that things are about to open back up, at least partially, and Delp said that he is very much looking forward to when that day comes.

"It’s been really hard dealing with the dead period," Delp said. "It definitely slowed my process down a lot. Once it opens up it going to make it much easier to make a decision."

Delp said that he is in contact with the Clemson coaching staff on a regular basis and they tell him that his athleticism is something that really separates him from most of the other tight ends in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

"I talk with the Clemson coaches almost every week," Delp said. "I talk with Coach (Tony) Elliott and Coach (Brandon) Streeter the most. They love how I’m an athletic tight end that can move fluidly with speed."

As a junior Delp caught 43 passes for 730 yards, with nine touchdowns, and when high school players are once again allowed to take official visits, Delp said it's very possible that me makes it to Clemson. Although, when it comes to a timetable on making a decision, he just isn't there yet.

"When visits open up, Clemson is a school I see myself taking an official with," Delp said. " But I do not have an exact timeline on when I plan on committing."

