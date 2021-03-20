Xavier Thomas Gets Last Shot After 'Consistently Inconsistent' Career

After a five-star recruitment landed him No. 1 in South Carolina, Xavier Thomas still has a lot to prove in his last season with Clemson.

It's no secret Xavier Thomas' career at Clemson hasn't gone the way many folks expected.

Entering Clemson as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina, Thomas ultimately chose the Upstate in favor of the Midlands and the Gamecocks.

Thomas initially intended to play only four games in 2020 and redshirt after complications with COVID-19 and strep throat but ended up playing seven games upon the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver last fall.

"He's been consistent, and he was consistently inconsistent last year just for all kinds of reasons," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "That's probably the biggest thing is just his availability. He's been here every day. He's been very consistent, and that's all we need."

Thomas started his Clemson career on the right note in 2018, finishing the season as first-team Freshman All-American by USA Today and finishing his first season as a Tiger undefeated, conference champion and national champion.

Thomas saw the traditional "sophomore slump" in his second season and didn't improve much, but also didn't play poorly, finishing the year with a third-team All ACC selection and playing a key depth role all the way up to the national-title loss to LSU.

Over 12 games in 2019, Thomas started eight for the Tigers and saw his worst season in 2020 with only seven games played due to powers beyond his control. Thomas has now graduated from Clemson and enters his senior season with all eyes on fall and improving the narrative of his work ethic, along with his draft stock.

Earning his place will be key for Thomas this season, as he starts working this spring to beat out the very same edge rusher he entered Clemson with in K.J. Henry for the starting edge rusher spot opposite Murphy.

"I'm excited for him to hopefully finish up strong and really be able to have the type of offseason, that he needs to have and wants to have," Swinney said. "If he does that, then that's going to be good news for Clemson, and good news for that group because that's another group that's got a chance to really be pretty special. But X is a key guy, and we're gonna need him."

