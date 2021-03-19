3 Things Learned: Clemson Linebackers

Clemson is so deep at the linebacker position that James Skalski isn't even taking live reps.

The sixth-year player is still taking part in all of the individual drills, but when it comes to the live reps, head coach Dabo Swinney feels its more beneficial for the younger guys to get that work.

Skalski and Baylon Spector have more than ten years of experience combined, and then behind them is a deep group of players, with all but one having at least one year in the program.

"They've all been here, they've all had at least a full year under their belt," Swinney said after a recent practice. "It's very, very competitive right now."

With the team getting this week off, here's what we've learned thus far about the Tigers' deep group of linebackers.

1. Getting Skalski Back Was Huge: Getting a player back with so much experience can be advantageous in a number of ways. Not only do the Tigers get the benefit of Skalski's experience on the field, but having him on the roster basically gives the team an extra coach.

Swinney has said that when the team goes live, Skalski is out there "directing traffic," and that kind of knowledge can be invaluable. The Tigers' coaching staff fully trusts the veteran linebacker, regardless of situation.

2. Trenton Simpson is a Budding Star: Swinney has raved about his young linebacker throughout the spring and with Mike Jones Jr. transferring to LSU, the door is wide open for Simpson to take over full-time at SAM.

The versatile player from North Carolina gained valuable experience as a freshman last season, registering 6.5 TFL and 4 sacks and most are expecting Simpson to take big step in his development now that he has a year under his belt.

3. A Wealth of Depth: Linebacker is one of the deepest positions on the roster. The Tigers also look to have what could be the right mixture of experience and youth.

Skalski, Spector, and Jake Venables lead the way, but behind them is a ton of talent. Players like Keith Maguire, Kane Patterson, and LaVonta Bentley have all been biding their time waiting for their shot. Sergio Allen is another young player the coaches are high on and Keven Swint has also drawn some praise from the Clemson head coach this spring.

More From All Clemson

3 Things Learned: Cornerbacks

3 Things Learned: Offensive Line/Tight Ends

3 Things Learned: Quarterbacks

3 Things Learned: Receivers