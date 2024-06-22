Clemson Softball Claims SEC Outfielder in Transfer Portal
The Clemson Tigers landed another softball player from the transfer portal as Tennessee outfielder Jamison Brockenbrough announced her commitment to the program on her social media.
The commitment is non-binding and Clemson has not announced that Brockenbrough has signed a scholarship agreement. She is the second player to commit to Clemson softball this week after Winthrop pitcher Reese Basinger.
Brockenbrough saw a significant dip in playing time in 2024, her sophomore season, as she played in just seven games as a pinch-hitter. She went 2-for-3 with a pinch-hit home run and a double.
Per DI Softball she entered the portal before Tennessee started its Super Regional series with Alabama, which the Crimson Tide won to advance to the Women’s College World Series.
In 2023 Brockenbrough started nearly every game for the Vols as a true freshman as she helped them reach the Women’s College World Series.
That season she batted .252 with two home runs, 22 runs scored and 23 RBIs. She also had two doubles and 13 walks, had a slugging percentage of .331 and an on-base percentage of .338.
In the postseason, beginning with the SEC Tournament, she hit .306 with a double, triple and a home run. She also scored six runs and drove in 10.
The Locust Grove, Ga., product, was a three-time all-state outfielder and helped the Lady Wildcats to a pair of state titles.
She also has international experience. Her family is Irish and she represented Ireland at the 2022 U-22 Women's European Softball Championship.
Earlier this week the Tigers got a commitment from Basinger, a three-year starter at Winthrop in the Big South Conference. A two-time All-Big South First-Team selection and All-Big South Freshman selection at pitcher, the right-hander led Winthrop last season with an 11-15 record (Winthrop went 26-29 overall). She had a 2.55 ERA and threw 15 complete games, including two shutouts. She struck out 135 and walked 44.
She’s won at least 10 games in each of her three collegiate seasons. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Tigers are coming off a 35-19 season in which they went 15-9 in the ACC. Clemson reached the semifinals of the ACC Tournament before losing to Duke. From there the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament and was eliminated in the Tuscaloosa Regional after going 1-2, losing both games to Southeastern Louisiana.
Clemson has had a varsity softball program for just five seasons. But, in that time coach John Rittman has led the Tigers to 189 victories, a regular-season ACC title, four NCAA straight Tournament appearances and two NCAA Super Regional appearances.